Newcastle v Sale live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Newcastle v Sale live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

Gallagher Premiership rugby returns to Kingston Park and both outfits are in fine fettle, after Falcons defeated Bath and Sale overcame Northampton last week.

What’s more, the Falcons have selected the exact same starting side that triumphed the South West, while the Sharks make just one change.

So we’ll get to see Toby Flood and Luther Burrell continue as a centre pairing, with a showdown against Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Sam James. The tussle at scrum-half should be interesting too.

Jono Ross was a late omission due to illness, so Ben Curry will captain Sale.

Newcastle: Tom Penny; Adam Radwan, Luther Burrell, Toby Flood, Ben Stevenson; Brett Connon, Michael Young (captain); Trevor Davison, George McGuigan, Logovi’i Mulipola, Greg Peterson, Marco Fuser, Sean Robinson, Connor Collett, Gary Graham.

Replacements: Jamie Blamire, Adam Brocklebank, Mark Tampin, Darren Barry, Josh Basham, Sam Stuart, Joel Hodgson, Pete Lucock.

Sale: Luke James; Denny Solomona, Sam James, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Simon Hammersley; AJ MacGinty, Faf De Klerk; Valery Morozov, Akker van der Merwe, Coenie Oosthuizen, Cobus Wiese, James Phillips, Jean-Luc du Preez, Ben Curry (captain), Daniel du Preez.

Replacements: Curtis Langdon, Bevan Rodd, Jake Cooper-Woolley, Matt Postlethwaite, Sam Dugdale, Will Cliff, Rob du Preez, Marland Yarde.

Now read on to find the best ways to watch Newcastle v Sale…

How to watch Newcastle v Sale from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Newcastle v Sale, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Newcastle v Sale live stream: How to watch from the UK

Newcastle v Sale, which kicks off at 7.45pm on Friday night, will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Newcastle v Sale takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Newcastle v Sale live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Newcastle v Sale (kick-off 8.45pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Newcastle v Sale live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Newcastle v Sale will kick off at 2.45pm EST and 11.45am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Newcastle v Sale live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch Newcastle v Sale at 6.45am on Saturday (AEST).

If you don’t want a long-term contract, you can also stream games live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Newcastle v Sale live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Newcastle v Sale from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 8.45am on Saturday on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Newcastle v Sale live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership, SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

South Africa is one hour ahead of the UK, so Newcastle v Sale kicks off at 9.45pm on SuperSport Grandstand.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

