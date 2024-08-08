Premiership clubs have announced what their players will be wearing for the 2024/25 season

The 2024/25 Premiership rugby shirts have been revealed by clubs ahead of the season start on 20 September. A new season means a new jersey for the clubs, who all will be aiming for silverware in the campaign.

Northampton Saints are the reigning champions after beating Bath in the final at Twickenham. The south west side are building well and will be hoping to get over the line this season.

At the other end of the table Newcastle Falcons will be aiming for an uptick in form. The northern side failed to win a game last season.

But what will the players’ jerseys look like? Here’s a look at the 2024/25 Premiership shirts.

Bath

The club are yet to reveal their new jersey.

Bristol Bears

The official 2024/25 kit has not been launched yet but the club have announced a new training kit which is available for fans to purchase. The training kit is available for children and adults.

The tops are dark blue with a lighter blue detail, it looks like swirls but on closer inspection it says Bristol Bears. The jumpers are dark blue with plain fronts with a logo but the arms have the team name swirl detailing.

There are also dark blue jogging bottoms and shorts available at their online shop.

Exeter Chiefs

Exeter Chiefs have announced their kits for the upcoming season. The home kit is black and they have incorporated their logo onto the main shirt. The club have a new sponsor in Sika which is featured as a red triangle on the front of the shirt.

The black panel of the shirt also has grey lines running through it.

Their away kit is white but again has their logo features more prominently. Both are available to buy at their online shop.

Editor’s verdict: The design is simple but effective. 7/10.

Gloucester

Gloucester have announced their home kit for the upcoming season with new sponsors involved. Allstone and WoB Competitions is the new shirt sponsor included with Big Dug the main club partner.

In the 2024/25 season the Big Dug middle part of the shirt will see the words in black and blue. The collar is green which matches the stripes on other parts of the shirt. The rest is the traditional red colour.

There is also a 4Ed logo on the neck which is the logo of the club’s main charity, which supports families living with motor neurone disease in honour of former player Ed Slater.

The kit is available to buy for fans via Elite Pro Sports.

Editor’s verdict: It is very similar to last season with subtle edits, reflects the club but more changes could have been made. 6.5/10.

Harlequins

Harlequins have launched their 2024/25 home kit and it features their main quarter colours. One interesting detail about the shirt this upcoming season is that the background of those colours features iconic London landmarks.

There is also special detailing in the side panels. The names of affiliate local clubs have been stitched in, the club have blooded a large majority of the players who play for the Premiership side.

Harlequins CEO Laurie Darlymple said: “Without the hard work and dedication to our sport across the players and volunteers at these clubs, we could not possibly achieve the growth in participation and support that we see today. Our 2024/25 Home Kit is dedicated to them and their role in growing our Club to be the pride of London since 1866.”

The kit is for sale for fans at the club shop – https://shop.quins.co.uk/

Editor’s verdict: The London landmarks are a nice touch and bring something new. 9/10

Leicester Tigers

Leicester Tigers’ new home kit uses their traditional colour of green but the main front and back panels have a tiger print. The sleeves are a plain green colour but darker than the main body. There are red and white stripes across the bottom

The club said: “Crafted by Tigers kit partner, Samurai, the design proudly incorporates the iconic red and white Tigers stripes, a hallmark of the club’s identity.

“The stripes all feature prominently on the playing socks and the side of the shorts. These stripes, worn proudly across all teams; wheelchair, women’s, and men’s, are supported by a modern Tigers print which blends towards the bottom of the jersey.”

The club have also introduced a change kit which is mainly white with a red stripe down the middle with green lines around it.

Fans can but the shirt from the club shop.

Editor’s verdict: Another traditional shirt which will go down well with supporters. 7/10.

Newcastle Falcons

Newcastle Falcons have revealed their new shirts and both are quite simple in design. Their home shirt is black with accented white parts on the collar and sleeves, there are also white sections on their shorts to match.

The away shirt is white with an accented black part of the collar. The main body of the shirt has a pattern and so it is not just plain white. The pattern is a green/grey colour and the sleeves are black.

They have also revealed their third kit. This will see the proceeds go to the charity Alzheimer’s Society. It has different shades of blue in a pattern with the club’s logo and sponsors.

Supporters can buy the kits now at the club shop.

Editor’s verdict: The shirt will be a fan favourite and neutrals will like it too. 7.5/10

Northampton Saints

Northampton Saints have launched their home hit and it features their classic black and green stripes. There is also yellow detailing, including an interesting collar.

The club said: “Saints’ new club crest takes pride of place on the new jersey, sitting over the heart on the left, while Macron’s hero logo is positioned on the right-hand side of the chest.”

The kit also has an environmental element. The club added: “Like all professional sports kits which Macron produce, Saints’ strip is made from ‘Eco-Fabric’, a 100% PET recycled polyester material derived entirely from recycled, post-consumer plastic – which is certified by Global Recycled Standard.

“Producing this fabric requires less water and less energy, and above all it gives a second life to waste PET materials which would otherwise be thrown away. For every Eco-Fabric shirt produced, around 13 half-litre plastic bottles are recycled.”

The away kit is very similar but the main body of it is white. You can buy the shirt here.

Editor’s verdict: The shirt is similar to last season but has a freshness to it. It is also environmentally friendly. 8/10.

Sale Sharks

The club are yet to reveal their new jersey.

Saracens

The club are yet to reveal their new jersey.

