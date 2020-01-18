Premiership Rugby confirms further punishment for salary cap breaches



Saracens relegated from Premiership

Saracens will be relegated from the Gallagher Premiership at the end of the season.

Premiership Rugby confirmed the decision on Saturday night following the club’s breach of the league’s salary cap regulations.

Saracens were fined £5.3m and docked 35 points in November after the initial investigation found breaches in the past three seasons, but now news comes of this further sanction.

Premiership Rugby chief executive Darren Childs said: “Premiership Rugby is prepared to take strong action to enforce the regulations governing fair competition between our clubs. At the conclusion of dialogue with Saracens about their compliance with the salary cap regulations, it has been decided that Saracens will be relegated at the end of this season.

“At the same time as enforcing the existing regulations, we want to ensure a level playing field for all clubs in the future, which is why we have asked Lord Myners to carry out an independently-led review of the salary cap. As part of this process, we will soon be announcing an open consultation so that everyone involved in the game has the opportunity to contribute to its future.

“The actions that we have taken – dealing with breaches of the current regulations and reviewing the system for the future – will help us to build a stronger league and uphold the confidence of supporters.”

Saracens will continue to compete in the Premiership for the rest of the season and could still play in the European Champions Cup quarter-finals should results go their way in the final pool round on Sunday.

Saracens chairman Neil Golding said: “As the new chairman of Saracens I acknowledge the club has made errors in the past and we unreservedly apologise for those mistakes.

“I and the rest of the board are committed to overseeing stringent new governance measures to ensure regulatory compliance going forward.”

Clarity is still needed on the findings that led to this further sanction of relegation and many will call for more transparency over the whole process of regulating the salary cap.

Exeter Chairman Tony Rowe told BBC Devon: “They’ve taken relegation. They had two choices: they could either open up their books for a forensic audit, or they could take relegation. So it was their choice. They have decided to take relegation.”

Saracens players now have difficult decisions to make as to their futures.

