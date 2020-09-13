Wasps v Bristol live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Two play-off contenders meet in the first match of Round 20 of the Premiership

Wasps v Bristol live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

Round 20 of the Gallagher Premiership starts with a Sunday lunchtime kick-off between two play-off contenders at the Ricoh Arena.

Only two points separate fourth-placed Wasps and their visitors Bristol, in third, in the table, so both teams will be looking to pick up a valuable win in the race to secure a semi-final berth.

A late try from Nizaam Carr delivered a dramatic 26-21 victory for Wasps at Ashton Gate in December and they have named a strong side for the rematch against the Bears.

Joe Launchbury makes his 150th appearances for Wasps and captains a side that features seven changes to the one that thrashed Leicester on Wednesday.

Pat Lam has made 12 changes to the Bristol team that beat Northampton in midweek, with wing Niyi Adeolokun making his debut for the Bears.

Lam said: “With four games in 14 days ending with a European quarter-final next Friday, it’s important to ensure we do what is best for the players and the team. These guys aren’t robots – the schedule takes a big physical load and everyone needs the opportunity to recover.”

Wasps: Matteo Minozzi; Zach Kibirige, Malakai Fekitoa, Jimmy Gopperth, Josh Bassett; Jacob Umaga, Dan Robson; Ben Harris, Tom Cruse, Kieran Brookes, Joe Launchbury (captain), Will Rowlands, Brad Shields, Jack Willis, Tom Willis.

Replacements: Gabriel Oghre, Tom West, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, James Gaskell, Thomas Young, Ben Vellacott, Ryan Mills, Marcus Watson.

Bristol: Ioan Lloyd; Niyi Adeolokun, Piers O’Conor, Alapati Leiua, Jack Bates; Max Malins, Chris Cook; Yann Thomas, Will Capon, Keiron Assiratti, Ed Holmes, Joe Joyce, James Dun, Dan Thomas, Jake Heenan (captain).

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Peter McCabe, John Afoa, John Hawkins, Mitch Eadie, Tom Kessell, Harry Ascherl, Charlie Powell.

Find a reliable live stream for Wasps v Bristol wherever you are with this information below.

How to watch Wasps v Bristol from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Wasps v Bristol, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Wasps v Bristol live stream: How to watch from the UK

Wasps v Bristol, which kicks off at 12.30pm this lunchtime, will be shown live via the red button on BT Sport 1 and on the app in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Wasps v Bristol takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Wasps v Bristol live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Wasps v Bristol (kick-off 1.30pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Wasps v Bristol live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

It’s an early start for Wasps v Bristol, which will kick off at 7.30am EST and 4.30am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Wasps v Bristol live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch Wasps v Bristol at 9.30pm (AEST).

The Foxtel Sports HD bundle is $74 a month – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

Wasps v Bristol live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Wasps v Bristol from the Land of the Long White Cloud, it’s a late night on Sunday as the match kicks off at 11.30pm on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Wasps v Bristol live stream: How to watch from Japan

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Wasps v Bristol in Japan (kick-off 8.30pm). The service is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

