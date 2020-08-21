Don't miss a moment of the action from this Gallagher Premiership match-up.

Wasps v Worcester live stream: How to watch from anywhere

The Gallagher Premiership continues to roll on and the end of this week has an excellent line-up of matches for you to enjoy. Sale v Exeter kicks things off on Friday night but just after that Wasps will take on Worcester at home.

The last time the two sides met Wasps narrowly emerged victorious thanks to a Dan Robson try seven minutes from time. The final score was 30-26 so hopefully that match is a symbol for what is to come at the Ricoh Arena.

As far as form goes, Wasps started their Gallagher Premiership with a solid victory over Northampton at Franklin’s Gardens whereas the complete opposite can be said of Worcester who got hammered 44-15 by Gloucester. They will be looking for a change in fortunes.

Wasps: Rob Miller, Paolo Odogwu, Michael Le Bourgeois, Ryan Mills, Marcus Watson; Lima Sopoaga, Ben Vellacott; Simon McIntyre, Tom Cruse, Biyi Alo, Tim Cardall, James Gaskell (captain), Ben Morris, Gabriel Oghre, Tom Willis

Replacements: Alfie Barbeary, Tom West, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Theo Vukasinovic, Sione Vailanu, Sam Wolstenholme, Jacob Umaga, Matteo Minozzi.

Worcester: Chris Pennell, Noah Heward, Francois Venter, Will Butler (captain), Nick David; Duncan Weir, Gareth Simpson, Callum Black, Beck Cutting, Richard Palframan, James Scott, Andrew Kitchener, GJ van Velze, Tom Dodd, Cornell du Preez

Replacements: Isaac Miller, Lewis Holsey, Joe Morris, Justin Clegg, Caleb. Montgomery, Jono Kitto, Jamie Shillcock, Oli Morris.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Wasps v Worcester wherever you are.

How to watch Wasps v Worcester from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local coverage of Wasps v Worcester, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Wasps v Worcester live stream: How to watch from the UK

Wasps v Worcester, which kicks off at 7.45pm on Friday, will be shown live on the BT Sport app in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Wasps v Worcester takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Wasps v Worcester live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Wasps v Worcester through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Wasps v Worcester live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Wasps v Worcester will kick off on NBC Sports Gold at 2.45pm EST and 11.45am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Wasps v Worcester live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

Unfortunately Sky Sport NZ is not showing the match live but if you love your rugby then there are plenty of other matches to watch via the broadcasting service.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

However if your heart is set on watching the Wasps v Worcester match, we recommend ExpressVPN as well so you can watch the match from anywhere.

Wasps v Worcester live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership, then SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, with all ten sports channels.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

