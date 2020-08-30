The winger marked his first Exeter start since January with a great try

Watch: Jack Nowell’s brilliant finish against Worcester

Jack Nowell scored an incredible try as Exeter dominated in their Gallagher Premiership match against Worcester.

The Chiefs wing, making his first start for the club since January, wrapped up the bonus point after half an hour with a brilliant finish in the corner.

No 8 Sam Simmonds broke down the blindside from the back of a scrum inside the Warriors 22 and fed the ball to Nowell on the wing.

The England player beat one Worcester defender, then showed his power to drive towards the corner despite the attentions of two tacklers and stretched over the line to score.

It was referred to the TMO but replays showed he was in control of the ball when he grounded it and that he wasn’t in touch.

You can watch Nowell’s incredible finish here…

Nowell’s try was one of six scored by the Chiefs in a one-sided first half against Worcester.

Sam Simmonds kicked things off in the eighth minute by touching down from a classic Exeter lineout drive and Jonny Hill went over shortly after following good interplay with Dave Ewers.

That was the first of a hat-trick of tries from second-row Hill as he crossed twice in the last five minutes of the opening period. His second try was from a short-range pick-and-go while for his third he was put away out wide by Nowell.

Simmonds got a first-half brace, going over under the posts from what is becoming a new trademark for the Chiefs: the tap-and-go from a five-metre penalty. Luke Cowan-Dickie couldn’t touch down at the first go but Exeter recycled and Simmonds was the man to score.

League leaders Exeter, who picked a strong team for this match against Worcester, showed their clinical edge throughout the first half to lead 38-0 at the break.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.