Two evenly matched teams clash in a Premiership semi-final that’s too tight to call

Watch a Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks live stream on Saturday to find out who claims the second spot in next weekend’s Premiership final.

You’ll find everything you need to know to watch this hotly anticipated play-off semi-final online and on TV below, wherever you are in the world. Scroll down to the end of the article for a match preview.

Leicester Tigers v Sales Sharks: At a glance

– Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks date: Saturday 7 June 2025 – Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks kick-off time: 3.30pm BST / 4.30pm SAST / 10.30am ET / 12.30am AEST (Sunday) – Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester – Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks live streams: TNT Sports (UK/Ireland), TRN+ (US), SuperSport (South Africa), Stan Sport (Australia) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Stream Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks in the UK and Ireland

TNT Sports has the rights to every Gallagher Premiership game in the UK and Ireland, including this play-off semi-final.

TNT’s build-up for Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks gets underway at 2.45pm BST on Saturday afternoon.

You can subscribe to TNT Sports through the Discovery+ Premium package, which costs £30.99 per month in the UK. TNT Sports can also be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package, though costs do vary by platform.

There’s no free-to-air Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks live stream for terrestrial viewers but you can watch highlights show Gallagher Premiership Unleashed in midweek. The longer version is on ITV4 and ITVX at 5.55pm BST on Wednesday evening. A cut-down show goes out on ITV1 at 11.40pm.

In Ireland you have the option to watch TNT Sports through Now. Packages are currently available from €27 per month.

Don’t worry if you’re going to be away from home for the big game. You still have the option to use a VPN to watch your usual Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks live stream from wherever you are on planet Earth. Carry on reading to find out how.

How to watch Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks from abroad

Being on holiday this weekend sounds brilliant aside for one small drawback – you might be worrying about geo-restrictions preventing you from watching the big game on Saturday. There’s no need to fear, however, because a handy piece of software called a VPN (Virtual Personal Network) can come to your rescue.

A VPN can do many things, including allowing you to change your IP address. This means your laptop, smartphone or tablet can appear to be in a completely different country, making it possible to log in to your usual streaming platform to watch Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks live streams as if you were back home. Among many other benefits, a good VPN also improves your internet security when you’re online.

Get over 70% off NordVPN

When it comes to Virtual Private Networks, the experts at Rugby World’s sister site TechRadar really know what they’re talking about. They’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and the one that comes out top is NordVPN. Aside from being highly recommended for its performance, NordVPN offers a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a bargain price. View Deal

Watch Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks in South Africa

In South Africa on Saturday? You can watch Springboks World Cup-winner Handré Pollard in action via subscription service SuperSport. Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks gets underway at 4.30pm SAST on Saturday afternoon.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch the play-offs via DStv or stream.

Live stream Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks in the US

Major League Rugby’s The Rugby Network platform is showing every Premiership game this season, including the Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks live stream. Kick off is at 10.30am ET / 7.30am PT on Saturday morning.

TRN+ is available for iOS or Android, and also via your web browser. It will set you back $6.99 per month or $59.99 per year, though a free trial is available.

Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks live streams in Australia

Aussie rugby fans can watch Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks live streams on Stan Sport, but you’ll have to stay up late for this one – kick off is at 12.30am AEST on Sunday morning. It costs $15 per month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks preview

This Premiership semi-final is extremely difficult to call. Just three points separated second-placed Leicester Tigers and third-placed Sale Sharks in the league table, with Sale bagging one more win over the regular season. With the margins that tight, Leicester will be clinging on to the fact they beat the visitors in the Welford Road Premiership clash a month ago – and that home advantage tends to count for a lot when you’re chasing a place in the Twickenham final.

Both teams have recent memories of making it to Twickenham. Tigers were crowned champions in 2022, while Sale were losing finalists in 2023. This is Sharks’ third consecutive semi-final.

But with the two sides known for their physicality, this one could turn into a battle of attrition as two powerful packs collide. In the end it may be decided by the proven rugby smarts of two experienced fly-halfs – Leicester’s World Cup-winning Springbok Handré Pollard and Sale’s ever-reliable England international George Ford.

