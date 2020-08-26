Worcester v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Can the Warriors end their losing run against Quins at Sixways?

Worcester v Harlequins live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

Worcester have lost eight matches in a row – can they break their duck against Harlequins at Sixways in the Gallagher Premiership tonight (kick-off 6pm)?

The Warriors beat Quins 19-14 at the Stoop back in round four but haven’t done the double over the side in the league since 2004-05. Yet Quins have not won at Sixways since January 2016.

Worcester have made ten changes to the side that lost to Wasps, with Chris Pennell, Francois Venter, Noah Heward, Duncan Weir and Cornell du Preez the five players retained.

Lock Anton Bresler will make his 50th appearance for the club in this match.

Aaron Morris is the only member of Quins’ starting team that lost to Saracens on Saturday who also lines up in the XV to travel to Sixways, and he’s moved from the wing to full-back.

Tom Lawday will captain the team for the first time from No 8 while former England scrum-half Danny Care is set to make his first appearance since the season restarted having been named on the bench after recovering from a back injury.

Worcester: Chris Pennell; Tom Howe, Ollie Lawrence, Francois Venter, Noah Heward; Duncan Weir, Francois Hougaard; Ethan Waller, Niall Annett, Nick Schonert, Anton Bresler, Graham Kitchener, Ted Hill (captain), Matt Kvesic, Cornell du Preez.

Replacements: Beck Cutting, Callum Black, Richard Palframan, Andrew Kitchener, Sam Lewis, Gareth Simpson, Billy Searle, Ashley Beck.

Harlequins: Aaron Morris; Chris Ashton, Luke Northmore, Ben Tapuai, Cadan Murley; Brett Herron, Scott Steele; Santiago Garcia Botta, Joe Gray, Will Collier, Glen Young, Tevita Cavubati, Dino Lamb, Will Evans, Tom Lawday (captain).

Replacements: Elia Elia, Marc Thomas, Maks van Dyk, Archie White, James Chisholm, Danny Care, Paul Lasike, James Lang.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Worcester v Harlequins wherever you are.

How to watch Worcester v Harlequins from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Worcester v Harlequins, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Worcester v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from the UK

Worcester v Harlequins, which kicks off at 6pm tonight, will be shown live on BT Sport Extra 4 (via the red button) and on the app in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Worcester v Harlequins takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Worcester v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Worcester v Harlequins will kick off at 1pm EST and 10am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Worcester v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch Worcester v Harlequins at 3am on Thursday morning (AEST).

Foxtel currently have a deal on the Sports HD bundle if you sign up for a 12-month plan by 31 August 2020. Instead of the usual $74 a month, it’s $59 – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

Worcester v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Worcester v Harlequins from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 5am on Thursday on Sky Sport NZ 3.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

