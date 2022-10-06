The RFU say the move offers "best chance for a long-term sustainable future"

Worcester Warriors relegated from Premiership

Worcester Warriors men have been suspended for the rest of the Gallagher Premiership season and will be relegated to the Championship, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) officially announced on Thursday.

The governing body’s financial viability group took the decision in order to concentrate on Worcester’s “long-term sustainable future”, however club can appeal against the relegation. The RFU have also said they are working with an unnamed potential investor to ensure the University of Worcester Warriors women’s team can continue competing in the Premier 15s this season, however their cup tie against DMP Sharks set for 15 October will not be played.

An RFU statement said: “As the club no longer has staff and players on contract and with many seeking alternative employment, the decision has been made to focus on how the club can be viable over the long term.

“This is a complex situation and any potential investors and management will require due diligence and approvals from the RFU and PRL (Premiership Rugby Limited). A condition of any potential deal will include a requirement for the payment of all rugby creditors including any outstanding salaries owed to staff, players and coaches.

“The administrators are in discussions with several potential investors and it is expected they will also be planning for long term sustainability.”

It was made public on Thursday by Begbies Traynor – the administrators – that they had been successful in becoming joint administrators over WRFC Trading Ltd, becoming receivers over Sixways Stadium and shares together with any other any other fixed assets of Worcester Sports Limited.

This comes just 24 hours after Worcester Warriors players and staff contracts were terminated.

Some former members of staff are owed 35% of their August wages and some have been paid nothing that month. No one has received any wages for September.

HM Revenue and Customs are pursuing Worcester for an unpaid tax bill of near £6m.

