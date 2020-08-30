Both teams hope to finish the season on a high as thoughts swing towards the 2020-21 campaign. With the Arms Park unavailable, the match is being played at Rodney Parade

Cardiff Blues v Ospreys live stream: How to watch from anywhere

This match brings a change of venue for hosts Cardiff Blues, who welcome the Ospreys to Newport’s Rodney Parade for this battle of the Guinness Pro14 basement dwellers. The switch of ground is necessary because Cardiff Arms Park remains a part of Dragon’s Heart Hospital during these fraught times.

The encounter offers both clubs an opportunity to sign off the 2019-20 season on a positive note following disappointing campaigns. Blues will hope to banish from their minds last weekend’s 32-12 defeat at Scarlets, when their woes were compounded by a shoulder injury that has ruled out Wales scrum-half Tomas Williams for three to four months.

Second to bottom of Conference B, Blues make 13 changes to that losing line-up, with only Josh Turnbull and Josh Adams retained in the starting XV. Josh Navidi returns at No 8 and leads a side featuring a new-look midfield partnership in Max Llewellyn and Garyn Smith.

New signing Sam Moore, recruited from Sale Sharks this year, could make his debut from the bench while fellow replacement Ioan Davies is in line for just his second Pro14 appearance.

Keiron Assiratti, involved against the Scarlets, has joined Bristol Bears on a short-term loan as the English club bolster their tighthead resources following injuries.

Blues coach John Mulvihill said: “We were disappointed with last week and didn’t give ourselves a chance to get a foothold in the game. It didn’t feel like a derby, we were flat and we need to bring that intensity this week.

“It’s an opportunity to play a lot more of the squad and across these two derbies we will see 30-odd players get game time. It’s a chance for a lot of young boys to put their hands up for selection in October.

“They will be led by Navs, who could have played last week but we didn’t want to rush him. He is a good leader who leads by his actions on the pitch and the boys will get behind him. He’s an experienced campaigner who will bring that added spark.

“The Ospreys will be another big test: they do the basics well, work hard for each other, are hard to break down and always stay in the contest. We need to match their physicality and we’ve selected a direct side to do that.”

The visitors, under new head coach Toby Booth, have retained the spine of the side that drew 20-20 with the Dragons. Ten defeats in 14 league matches – and bottom place in Conference A – tells its own story. But there was a resilience on view last week in Swansea, Ospreys going close to victory despite losing a man after 14 minutes. That followed a first red card in his pro career for George North for a dangerous tackle, bringing him a four-match suspension.

Justin Tipuric will captain the Ospreys for the 50th time, Bradley Davies comes into the starting line-up alongside Alun Wyn Jones, and Rhodri Jones returns after a lengthy lay-off.

Stephen Myler, brought in as cover for long-term absentee Gareth Anscombe, and Rhys Webb will again steer the ship at half-back. And Swansea-born Mat Protheroe, signed from Bristol this year, is set to make his Ospreys debut off the bench.

The reverse fixture last December saw the Blues win 19-16 – their first league success in Swansea since 2005. They had three players sin-binned that day but edged home in large part because of a brilliant Tomos Williams chip that Jarrod Evans touched down for a second-half try. Watch all the highlights of that match here…

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Jason Harries, Garyn Smith, Max Llewellyn, Josh Adams; Jason Tovey, Lloyd Williams; Corey Domachowski, Liam Belcher, Dmitri Arhip, Seb Davies, Josh Turnbull, Shane Lewis-Hughes, James Botham, Josh Navidi (capt).

Replacements: 16 Ethan Lewis, 17 Brad Thyer, 18 Scott Andrews, 19 James Ratti, 20 Sam Moore, 21 Lewis Jones, 22 Ben Thomas, 23 Ioan Davies.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Dewi Cross, Owen Watkin, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, Luke Morgan; Stephen Myler, Rhys Webb; Rhodri Jones, Scott Otten, Tom Botha, Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones, Olly Cracknell, Justin Tipuric (capt), Gareth Evans.

Replacements: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Nicky Thomas, 19 Adam Beard, 20 Morgan Morris, 21 Reuben Morgan-Williams, 22 Mat Protheroe, 23 Keiran Williams.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Cardiff Blues v Ospreys wherever you are.

How to watch Cardiff Blues v Ospreys from outside your country

If you’re abroad but still want to watch your local Pro14 coverage, like Cardiff Blues v Ospreys this Sunday, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Cardiff Blues v Ospreys live stream: How to watch from the UK

Cardiff Blues v Ospreys, which kicks off at 5pm today, will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months, which would include the 2020-21 Pro14 season too. That starts on 3 October.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Cardiff Blues v Ospreys live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Cardiff Blues v Ospreys (6pm kick-off) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN. It’s compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes and gaming consoles.

Cardiff Blues v Ospreys live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Cardiff Blues v Ospreys from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 4am on Monday on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99), but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.