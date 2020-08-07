All the information you need to watch the Pro14 wherever you are in the world

Guinness Pro14 live stream: How to watch matches online from anywhere

The Guinness Pro14 returns on Friday 21 August, albeit in an abbreviated format.

There will be two rounds of derbies (excluding the South African teams) followed by the semi-finals and final across four successive weekends.

EVERY match will be shown live on Premier Sports, eir Sport and DAZN as the Pro14 reaches its climax, so you won’t miss a thing.

Leinster were the form team before the pandemic saw the league suspended. The defending champions had won all 13 of their Pro14 matches to sit 18 points clear at the top of Conference A.

They are guaranteed a play-off spot while Ulster, Edinburgh and Munster are also in strong positions to make the semi-finals. Yet local derbies always throw up a few surprises, plus teams’ form is hard to predict after such a long break, so there is still much to play for.

You’ll no doubt want to watch the action unfold – and here we explain how to find a reliable Guinness Pro14 live stream wherever you are.

How to watch the Guinness Pro14 from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Pro14 coverage, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Pro14 live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free – perfect timing to watch the end of the Pro14 season – or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Guinness Pro14 live stream: How to watch from the UK

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months, which would include the 2020-21 Pro14 season too. That is due to start on 3 October.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Guinness Pro14 live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show every Pro14 match live and if you sign up for eir broadband you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here.

Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €19.99 a month for three months (€29.99 after that) or for €240 for the year – here are the details.

Free-to-air Irish language channel TG4 also shows some Pro14 fixtures – check out our fixtures page to see which ones.

Guinness Pro14 live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Pro14 matches through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN, which is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Guinness Pro14 live stream: How to watch from Canada

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Pro14 matches in Canada.

Guinness Pro14 live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport came on board as a Pro14 broadcast partner when South African franchises Cheetahs and Kings joined the competition in 2017.

They primarily show matches involving those teams but do broadcast others when schedules allow, which gives viewers the chance to check on the form of South Africans playing in the Pro14, like Munster’s World Cup winners Damian de Allende and RG Snyman.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, which includes all ten sports channels.

