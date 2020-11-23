Munster are rattling along this season, Glasgow are struggling for points. Don't miss the action from Scotstoun as the Scottish side tries to spring a Pro14 upset tonight

Glasgow v Munster live stream: How to watch from anywhere

An unusual preparation for Munster, who fly in and out on the day for tonight’s Guinness Pro14 match away to Glasgow (8.15pm). When they did likewise in 2016, they lost 27-24. But the Irish province are in a good place, leading Conference B with five wins out of five.

Munster make four changes to the side that beat Ospreys 38-22 eight days ago. Billy Holland captains the side as he joins Jean Kleyn in the second row. Fineen Wycherley switches to the back row, with Jack O’Sullivan starting on the openside for the first time. Gavin Coombes, a hat-trick scorer against Ospreys, continues at No 8.

Ben Healy returns to the ten jersey while Calvin Nash starts on the wing. JJ Hanrahan is on the bench and will make his 100th Pro14 appearance if introduced. And hooker Rhys Marshall is also a replacement after recovering from a recent thigh injury.

Asked about the form of fly-halves Healy and Hanrahan, senior coach Stephen Larkham told the Munster website: “I’m very happy with the way they are controlling the game. They’ve both got a really good skill-set.

“We’re definitely moving towards a system where they’re taking full control of the team once you’re on the field. I think Ben and JJ do a really good job at that. Ben’s still growing, he’s still young. But his understanding of how we want to play has gone through the roof.”

Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson is able to call upon the services of Nick Grigg for the match following the centre’s release from Scotland’s Autumn Nations Cup squad. Robbie Fergusson shifts across to inside-centre.

Lock Lewis Bean, who made his club debut in Ulster last time out, will make his first start for the Warriors. And Sean Kennedy will make his first start at Scotstoun since November 2012, the scrum-half lining up alongside Pete Horne at half-back.

Tommy Seymour and Robbie Nairn come into the back three after missing the match in Belfast, and scrum-half Caleb Korteweg is set to make his first home appearance for Glasgow after being named amongst the replacements.

Glasgow have lost four of their first five matches this season, not ideal preparation against last season’s semi-finalists. “Munster are a good side and a tough challenge, but we know we have the players to be able to go out there and execute,” Wilson told glasgowwarriors.org.

“It’s nice to welcome Nick back into the squad. Although he’ll be disappointed to have been released by Scotland, this is a chance for him to get game time and he’s keen to make an impact in the midfield.”

The teams’ previous meeting was a humdinger back in October 2018. George Horne finished two brilliant team tries by the Warriors but Rory Scannell’s long-range penalty clinched a 25-24 Munster home win with the last kick of the match. Watch highlights of that here.

Glasgow: Glenn Bryce; Tommy Seymour, Nick Grigg, Robbie Fergusson, Robbie Nairn; Pete Horne, Sean Kennedy; Aki Seiuli, Grant Stewart, Enrique Pieretto, Lewis Bean, Rob Harley, Ryan Wilson (capt), Tom Gordon, TJ Ioane.

Replacements: 16 Johnny Matthews, 17 Alex Allan, 18 D’arcy Rae, 19 Hamish Bain, 20 Fotu Lokotui, 21 Caleb Korteweg, 22 Brandon Thomson, 23 Niko Matawalu.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Rory Scannell, Damian de Allende, Matt Gallagher; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (capt), Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Sullivan, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: 16 Rhys Marshall, 17 Josh Wycherley, 18 Keynan Knox, 19 Jack O’Donoghue, 20 Tommy O’Donnell, 21 Nick McCarthy, 22 JJ Hanrahan, 23 Dan Goggin.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Glasgow v Munster wherever you are…

Glasgow v Munster live stream: How to watch from the UK

Glasgow v Munster, which kicks off at 8.15pm this evening, will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player, so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – Virtual Private Network. Check out Express VPN.

Glasgow v Munster live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show Pro14 matches live, including Glasgow v Munster (kick-off 8.15pm) on eir Sport 1. If you sign up for eir broadband, you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here. Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €19.99 a month for three months (€29.99 after that) or for €240 for the year – here are the details of the Sky-eir package.

Free-to-air Irish language channel TG4 is showing highlights of the game at 11.25pm.

If you’re from Ireland but are abroad when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN.

Glasgow v Munster live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Glasgow v Munster (kick-off 9.15pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN. It’s compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes and gaming consoles.

Glasgow v Munster live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Glasgow v Munster from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 9.15am on Sky Sport NZ Select.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99). But if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Glasgow v Munster live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport came on board as a Pro14 broadcast partner when South African franchises Cheetahs and Kings joined the competition in 2017. Glasgow v Munster kicks off at 9.15pm on the SuperSport Grandstand, Rugby and CSN channels.

There are various DStv packages giving access to SuperSport. They range from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Glasgow v Munster live stream: How to watch from USA

The match at Scotstoun is being shown on ESPN+ – find the ESPN+ rugby schedule here.

