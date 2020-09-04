A place in the Pro14 final is on the line in this provincial derby in Dublin

Leinster v Munster Pro14 semi-final live stream: How to watch for FREE!

Only two weeks have passed since these two rivals met in the penultimate round of the regular Guinness Pro14 season but they return to the Aviva Stadium for this semi-final.

Defending champions Leinster have won all 15 league games this season, including that recent 27-25 victory over Munster a fortnight ago, and are aiming to reach – and win – their third straight Pro14 final.

Munster haven’t lifted the title since 2011 and have lost their last four semi-finals in all competitions, but they have 12 internationals in their starting XV as they bid to reach their first Pro14 final for three years.

Leinster’s line-up is full of internationals as well and the midfield contest is particularly intriguing with Ireland pairing Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw up against the physicality of Chris Farrell, another Ireland centre, and World Cup-winning Springbok Damian De Allende.

Tadhg Beirne has been in excellent form for Munster and he is likely to come to the fore not only in the lineout, where he faces Leinster’s Devin Toner and Scott Fardy, but the breakdown, where he has long impressed with his turnover ability.

All in all, it should be a high-quality affair under the Friday night lights. Here are the teams…

Leinster: Jordan Larmour; Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (captain), Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Scott Fardy, Caelan Doris, Will Connors, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Ed Byrne, Michael Bent, Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Rory O’Loughlin.

Munster: Shane Daly; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian De Allende, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony (captain), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Chris Cloete, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Mike Haley.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action in this Irish derby, we explain how you can find a reliable live stream of the Pro14 semi-final between Leinster and Munster wherever you are – and even how you can watch it for free.

How to watch Leinster v Munster Pro14 semi-final from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Pro14 coverage, like Leinster v Munster, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Pro14 live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free – perfect timing to watch the end of the Pro14 season – or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

If you want to watch the Leinster v Munster Pro14 semi-final without a pay-TV subscription, eir Sport – who are the Pro14 rights-holders in Ireland – are going to stream the match live on their Facebook page for FREE!

Leinster v Munster Pro14 semi-final live stream: How to watch from the UK

Leinster v Munster, which kicks off at 7.35pm tonight, will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months, which would include the 2020-21 Pro14 season too. That is due to start on 3 October.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Leinster v Munster Pro14 semi-final live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show every Pro14 match live, including Leinster v Munster (kick-off 7.35pm on eir Sport 1), and if you sign up for eir broadband you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here.

Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €19.99 a month for three months (€29.99 after that) or for €240 for the year – here are the details of the Sky-eir package.

Leinster v Munster Pro14 semi-final live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Leinster v Munster (kick-off 8.35pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN, which is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Leinster v Munster Pro14 semi-final live stream: How to watch from the Canada

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Leinster v Munster in Canada. It will kick off at 2.35pm EST and 11.35am on the West Coast.

Leinster v Munster Pro14 semi-final live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Leinster v Munster from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 6.35am on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Leinster v Munster Pro14 semi-final live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport are showing Leinster v Munster (kick-off 8.35pm) on its Rugby and CSN channels in South Africa.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

