Munster v Edinburgh live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Munster v Edinburgh live stream: How to watch the Pro14 match online from anywhere

Changes for Munster were inevitable after a senior player tested positive for Covid-19 and six other players were placed in isolation after being identified as potential close contacts.

However, Rory Scannell and Tommy O’Donnell come back into the starting line-up. Matt Gallagher starts on the wing and Ben Healy comes in at fly-half.

Edinburgh make seven changes of their own – most notably, Jamie Ritchie returns to the fray while the lethal Duhan van der Merwe is back on the wing. Stuart McInally and Grant Gilchrist were recently unveiled as the club’s co-captains, too.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Alex McHenry, Rory Scannell, Matt Gallagher; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne, Jack O’Donoghue, Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander (captain).

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, Roman Salanoa, Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Dan Goggin.

Edinburgh: Damien Hoyland; Darcy Graham, Mark Bennett, George Taylor, Duhan van der Merwe; Jaco van der Walt, Nic Groom; Rory Sutherland, Stuart McInally (co-captain), WP Nel, Ben Toolis, Grant Gilchrist (co-captain), Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Nick Haining.

Replacements: Mike Willemse, Pierre Schoeman, Simon Berghan, Andrew Davidson, Mesulame Kunavula, Dan Nutton, Nathan Chamberlain, James Johnstone.

If you want to watch the action, check out all the streaming options below.

How to watch Munster v Edinburgh from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Pro14 coverage, like Munster v Edinburgh, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Pro14 live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free – perfect timing to watch the end of the Pro14 season – or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Munster v Edinburgh live stream: How to watch from the UK

Munster v Edinburgh, which kicks off at 7.35pm on Saturday 10 October, will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months, which would include the 2020-21 Pro14 season too. That is due to start on 3 October.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Munster v Edinburgh live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show every Pro14 match live, including Munster v Edinburgh (kick-off 7.35pm eir Sport 1), and if you sign up for eir broadband you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here.

Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €19.99 a month for three months (€29.99 after that) or for €240 for the year – here are the details of the Sky-eir package.

Munster v Edinburgh live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Munster v Edinburgh (kick-off 8.35pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN, which is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Munster v Edinburgh live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Munster v Edinburgh from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 7.35am on Sunday 11 October on Sky Sport NZ Select.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Munster v Edinburgh live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport came on board as a Pro14 broadcast partner when South African franchises Cheetahs and Kings joined the competition in 2017.

They primarily show matches involving those teams but are also showing Munster v Edinburgh kicks off at 8.35pm on SuperSport Grandstand.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

