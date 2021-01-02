Ulster v Munster live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Team news and TV details for today’s interprovincial match in Belfast

Ulster v Munster live stream: How to watch the Pro14 match online from anywhere

These two provinces start 2021 at the top of their respective Guinness Pro14 conferences unbeaten so far this season.

Ulster have won all nine of their matches in Conference A while it’s seven victories out of seven for Munster in Conference B, so which team’s winning streak will come to an end today? Or will we see the first draw of the 2020-21 Pro14 season?

It’s a year since these two sides last played, Ulster comfortable 38-17 winners at the Kingspan last January. Watch the highlights of that match here and we have the team news for today’s fixture (kick-off 5.15pm) below.

Ulster: Jacob Stockdale; Matt Faddes, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Kieran Treadwell, Sam Carter (captain), Matty Rea, David McCann, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Callum Reid, Tom O’Toole, David O’Connor, Marcell Coetzee, Nathan Doak, Ian Madigan, Ben Moxham.

Munster: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Liam O’Connor, Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (captain), Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, Roman Salanoa, Thomas Ahern, Tommy O’Donnell, Nick McCarthy, Jack Crowley, Darren Sweetnam.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Ulster v Munster wherever you are.

Ulster v Munster live stream: How to watch from the UK

Ulster v Munster, which kicks off at 5.15pm today, will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – Virtual Private Network. Check out Express VPN.

Ulster v Munster live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show Pro14 matches live, including Ulster v Munster (kick-off 5.15pm eir Sport 1), and if you sign up for eir broadband you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here.

Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €19.99 a month for three months (€29.99 after that) or for €240 for the year – here are the details of the Sky-eir package.

If you’re from Ireland but are abroad when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN.

Ulster v Munster live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Ulster v Munster from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 6.15am on Sunday morning on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Ulster v Munster live stream: How to watch from South Africa

Ulster v Munster kicks off at 7.15pm South African time and is live on SuperSport’s CSN, Rugby and Grandstand channels.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

