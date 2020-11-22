Ulster v Scarlets live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Here are all the details on how you can watch the match between Ulster and the Scarlets.

Ulster v Scarlets live stream: How to watch the Pro14 match online from anywhere

The final Guinness Pro14 match of the weekend sees two form teams go up against one another in Ulster and Scarlets, with both sides looking to maintain their respective winning streaks.

Ulster are chasing a seventh successive Guinness Pro14 victory, something they haven’t achieved since way back in 2012. Scarlets have also had back-to-back victories however they face an uphill task because they have emerged victorious just once in their last 13 visits to Kingspan, which came back in 2016.

Two players to look out for are Marcel Coetzee of Ulster and Ryan Conbeer for the Scarlets. Coetzee score four tries against Zebre on Monday and already has eight this season so the Welsh side will have to tame the big South African if they are to win.

Conbeer is on good form too as he has scored three tries in his last two matches.

Ulster: Michael Lowry, Matt Faddes, Luke Marshall, Stewart Moore, Rob Lyttle, Bill Johnston, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, John Andrew, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor (Captain), Kieran Treadwell, Matty Rea, Sean Reidy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Kyle McCall, Tom O’Toole, David O’Connor, Jordi Murphy, Alby Mathewson, Ian Madigan, Craig Gilroy.

Scarlets: Angus O’Brien; Ryan Conbeer, Steff Hughes (Captain), Paul Asquith, Steff Evans; Dan Jones, Dane Blacker; Rob Evans, Taylor Davies, Javan Sebastian, Sam Lousi, Danny Drake, Ed Kennedy, Jac Morgan, Sione Kalamafoni

Replacements: Daf Hughes, Phil Price, Werner Kruger, Jac Price, Uzair Cassiem, Will Homer, Sam Costelow, Tyler Morgan.

Bearing all of this in mind, it could be a very interesting affair so below we have explained how to find a reliable live stream for Ulster v Scarlets wherever you are.

Ulster v Scarlets live stream: How to watch from the UK

Ulster v Scarlets , which kicks off at 7.35pm on Sunday, will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – Virtual Private Network. Check out Express VPN.

Ulster v Scarlets live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show Pro14 matches live, including Ulster v Scarlets (kick-off 7.35pm eir Sport 1), and if you sign up for eir broadband you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here.

Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €19.99 a month for three months (€29.99 after that) or for €240 for the year – here are the details of the Sky-eir package.

If you’re from Ireland but are abroad when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN.

Ulster v Scarlets live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Ulster v Scarlets (8.35pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN, which is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Ulster v Scarlets live stream: How to watch from the Canada

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Ulster v Scarlets in Canada. It will kick off at 2.35pm EST and 11.35am on the West Coast.

Ulster v Scarlets live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Ulster v Scarlets from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 8.35am on Monday morning on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Ulster v Scarlets live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport came on board as a Pro14 broadcast partner when South African franchises Cheetahs and Kings joined the competition in 2017.

Ulster v Scarlets kicks off at 8.35pm on SuperSport Rugby Live.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

