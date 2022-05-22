Be at Sixways to see who is crowned champions on 3 June

How to buy Premier 15s final tickets – Saracens v Exeter



The Allianz Premier 15s final will be contested by Saracens and Exeter Chiefs after they beat Harlequins and Bristol Bears respectively in the play-offs.

The two will meet at Worcester’s Sixways Stadium on Friday 3 June, which is part of the Queen’s Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Saracens, who have won the title twice before, were comfortable 30-10 winners against defending champions Quins. Player of the Match Poppy Cleall scored twice while Marlie Packer and May Campbell also crossed at the StoneX Stadium.

Jess Breach and Amy Cokayne did score tries for Quins but the visitors weren’t clinical enough when they made line breaks. Saracens’ defence, combined with their physicality at the breakdown, ensured they maintained their record of reaching every Premier 15s final to date.

In the other semi-final, a late try from Jennine Detiveaux gave Exeter a 28-24 win over Bristol at Sandy Park.

Exeter raced into a 21-0 lead with their forwards dominating the opening exchanges. Hope Rogers (two) and Linde van der Velden both got over from close range.

Bristol reduced the deficit before the break thanks to their own driving maul. Hannah West was at the back of one such drive to score, then Abbie Ward broke off another to send Keira Bevan over and make the score 21-12.

Chiefs’ lead was cut to just two points before the hour mark when Phoebe Murray started and, a few phases later, finished a try-scoring move.

The Bears then edged in front with six minutes to go when another well-executed lineout maul saw West score her second, but Exeter took full advantage after a penalty was awarded soon after the restart.

They set up a lineout ten metres out and while the maul rolled sideways to start with, it then headed towards the line but looked to be becoming stationary as Flo Robinson fired the ball out to Detiveaux to run in the winning try.

A dramatic finish to an entertaining match and it’s Exeter who reached their first Premier 15s final, much to the delight of the Sandy Park crowd.

The final will be broadcast live on BT Sport and BBC iPlayer as well as premier15s.com – but you can also be there to watch the action in person.

How to buy Premier 15s final tickets

Premier 15s final tickets are priced £12 for adults and £6 for juniors, and are available from the England Rugby website.

Here’s a reminder of the final details:

Saracens v Exeter, Friday 3 June, kick-off 3pm, Sixways Stadium.

