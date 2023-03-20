The player of the tournament will be named on Friday 25th March

The 2023 Six Nations player of the championship will be either French or Irish.

No English, Italian, Scottish or Welsh players made it onto the Six Nations player of championship shortlist, following Ireland’s Grand Slam win in Dublin and France’s storming form after losing to Ireland.

So Ireland back-rower Caelan Doris, full-back Hugo Keenan and wing Mack Hansen make the list.

For the French, the nominees include scrum-half and skipper Antoine Dupont (last year’s winner), as well as full-back Thomas Ramos and wing Damian Penaud.

So only one nominee out of six is a forward, and all five backs play in the back-three. You will see how these selections were made, via the information below.

But who is your favourite to be named player of the tournament for 2023? It might not be one of these fellas, of course…

How is Six Nations player of championship decided?

According to the Six Nations, this shortlist is based on nominations from international media across the six nations involved, as well as tallied votes from fans for the picking who they wanted to see in the official team of the tournament – that voting is now closed.

The player of the championship will now also be decided by fan vote, with voting now open across the Six Nations’ official social and digital channels. The vote window slams shut at 6pm on Wednesday 22nd March.

The player of the tournament and the official team of the tournament will be announced on Friday 25th March.