How England or Ireland can claim U20 Six Nations glory tonight

Three nations are still capable of winning the title

U20 Six Nations glory is on the line on Friday night and three nations are still capable of winning the title. England currently sit top of the table with 18 points, Ireland are second with 17 and France are third with 13.

Chaos will unfold with the kick-off times overlapping and so fans will have to look across the matches to see who will lift the trophy. Ireland are playing Scotland, kicking off at 7pm GMT, and England take on France at 8pm GMT.

The other match which will not have a bearing on the title race taking place this evening is Wales v Italy. The game kicks off at 7.30pm GMT.

But what are the permutations for the title? Here we take a look.

U20 Six Nations glory: Who will win the title?

If England win with a bonus point over France they win the title. This would put them out of reach on points.

If England win without a bonus point and Ireland lose, draw or beat Scotland without a bonus point, England win

If England win without a bonus point and Ireland beat Scotland with a bonus point, the title would be decided on point difference

If England draw but Ireland win, Ireland win the title

If both England and Ireland draw, England win

If England lose without a bonus point, Ireland could draw or win to take the title

If England lose with a bonus point, Ireland would just need to beat Scotland to win

The only way France can win the title is if they beat England with a bonus point and their opposition do not pick up a BP. Ireland would also have to lose against Scotland. The title then would be decided on point difference

