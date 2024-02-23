Watch Under-20s Six Nations: Live stream the 2024 tournament tonight

Everything you need to know to watch Ireland v Wales, Scotland v England and France v Italy in tonight's U20 Six Nations fixtures.

Can’t wait for the big test matches at the weekend? Don’t worry, because you can still spend your Friday night in front of the TV watching quality live rugby. Tonight the next generation of stars takes to the field, and this article contains all the information you need to watch an Under-20s Six Nations live stream in 2024.

Every game of the tournament is available FOR FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer. If you’re away from home tonight, you can use a VPN to watch your usual TV service from overseas.

Friday night’s Under-20s Six Nations fixture list looks like this:

Ireland v Wales, kick-off 7:15pm GMT (Virgin Media Park, Cork)

Scotland v England, kick-off 7:15pm GMT (Hive Stadium, Edinburgh)

France v Italy, kick-off 8:00pm GMT (Stade Raoul-Barrière, Béziers)

Scroll down to find all the information you need to watch an Under-20s Six Nations live stream for free tonight. And if you want to know how to watch the main tournament at the weekend, check out our guide to watching the Six Nations Championship anywhere in the world.

Watch Under-20s Six Nations FOR FREE in the UK and Ireland

UK fans can watch Six Nations U20 live streams for every match FOR FREE (with a valid TV Licence) on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Tonight’s match between Scotland U20s and England U20s will also be available on the BBC’s Red Button service.

Welsh fans can also catch Ireland U20s v Wales U20s on S4C Clic.

If you’re in Ireland, you can watch Ireland U20s v Wales U20s on RTÉ Player and RTÉ2.

Watch the matches from abroad

Away from home tonight? Don’t worry, you can still tune in for live coverage of the third round of the 2024 Under-20s Six Nations. All you need to do is take advantage of a clever piece of software known as a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – allows you to change your device’s IP address. The result? You can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front your own television or laptop – even when you’re in an entirely different country.

The technology experts from TechRadar know what they’re talking about when it comes to VPNs, and they recommend ExpressVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. It also comes with three months extra free when you sign up for a year, and a 30-day money-back guarantee for extra peace of mind.

