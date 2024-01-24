How to watch Full Contact: Stream Netflix’s new Six Nations documentary series

New eight-part Netflix series Full Contact looks back on the 2023 Guinness Six Nations

The team behind top sports documentaries Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Break Point and Tour de France: Unchained turn their attentions to rugby with Six Nations: Full Contact. The new Netflix series gives fans an access-all-areas pass to the 2023 Guinness Six Nations, putting the spotlight on the players and coaches as they battle to lift the coveted trophy.

This article explains how to watch Six Nations: Full Contact on Netflix wherever you are in the world. You’ll also find a synopsis of each episode if you scroll down to the bottom of the page.

With unprecedented access to the most famous international rugby tournament of them all, Six Nations: Full Contact features interviews with many of the biggest names in the sport, including Ellis Genge, Louis Rees-Zammit, Finn Russell, Andrew Porter, Antoine Dupont, and Sebastian Negri – as well as head coaches Steve Borthwick, Andy Farrell, Warren Gatland, Gregor Townsend, Fabien Galthié and Kieran Crowley.

You can get a taste of what’s in store by checking out the Six Nations: Full Contact trailer here:

All eight episodes are available on Netflix from Wednesday 24 January, so make sure you know how to stream Six Nations: Full Contact by reading the article below. And UK viewers can find out where to watch the 2024 tournament in our guide to Six Nations TV coverage.

How to watch Full Contact: stream the new Six Nations documentary from anywhere

You can watch Six Nations: Full Contact on Netflix from 8:00am (GMT) on Wednesday 24 January, with all eight episodes of the new documentary available around the world from launch. You’ll need a Netflix subscription to tune into the series.

Netflix is available internationally, but packages vary depending on where you are in the world, so you’ll need to check prices in your home country.

Six Nations: Full Contact episodes

Here’s the official synopsis of all eight Full Contact episodes:

1. Let Battle Commence

Scotland have never won the Guinness Six Nations. Coach Gregor Townsend must find a way to get the best out of his star player, maverick fly-half Finn Russell. In England, new coach Steve Borthwick has just nine days to prepare fly-half Marcus Smith and the team to face the old enemy at Twickenham.

2. Hard Knock Life

With a childhood very different to many other England rugby players and a non-traditional route into the game, loosehead prop Ellis Genge suffers from imposter syndrome. In Italy, Sebastian Negri is trying to regain his confidence for the game he loves after suffering a head-injury during last season’s game against England, where Genge’s quick thinking saved Negri’s life, forming an unwavering level of respect between the two players.

3. On the Edge

Ireland are the world’s number one team but have not won a championship since 2018, so are determined to deliver the title and Grand Slam this time around. Loosehead prop Andrew Porter is one of the world’s best, but his mental health struggles reveal there is a lot more to him than the man we see on the pitch. As the Irish face reigning champions France, Porter also faces his nemesis, French prop Uini Atonio.

4. The Second Coming

After a string of recent losses and the possibility of a players strike looming, legendary former coach Warren Gatland returns to take charge of Wales. After two defeats from two, Wales go up against old rivals England. Under intense pressure, Gatland makes some controversial selection decisions as he looks to rebuild his side.

5. La Défense

A shaky start to the tournament has rocked reigning champions France. To hold onto their crown, defence captain Gaël Fickou knows they need to regain control of their game. After an intense encounter with championship contenders Scotland and the formidable Finn Russell, Fickou and France bolster themselves for a face-off against England and the newly appointed captain, Ellis Genge.

6. Pressure Cooker

Kiwi coaches Kieran Crowley and Neil Barnes face the difficult job of building a winning mindset in the Italian team. Pinning their hopes on fresh-faced Steven Varney to help turn around the team’s fortunes, their third match sees them up against the number one team in the world – Ireland.

7. The Last Dance

It’s round four of the Six Nations and Scotland face Grand Slam favourites Ireland. Legendary Scottish fullback Stuart Hogg dares to dream of a victory that could lead to Scotland’s first ever Guinness Six Nations trophy, while Irish icon Johnny Sexton focuses on possible Grand Slam glory.

8. Agony or Ecstasy

With Scotland’s Finn Russell injured, Blair Kinghorn has big shoes to fill against Italy, as Italy coach Kieran Crowley prepares himself for dismissal. A win over Wales takes the French top of the table, before England head to Dublin to try and salvage some pride. It’s the final Six Nations for legendary Irish fly-half Johnny Sexton, while England captain Owen Farrell faces his father, Ireland coach Andy Farrell, in a tense final match in Dublin during St Patrick’s Day weekend.

