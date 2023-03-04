Greg McWilliams has called up nine uncapped players

Greg McWilliams has named a 32-player Ireland Women’s Six Nations squad with Nichola Fryday once again set to captain the only side who did not take part in last year’s World Cup.

Ireland failed to qualify for the tournament in New Zealand and last played together on the tour of Japan last summer but have an exciting blend of experience and youth to call upon.

Eight uncapped players have been selected with the likes of Niamh O’Dowd, Sadhbh McGrath, Fiona Tuite and Molly Boyne all in line for debuts after impressing for the unbeaten Combined Provinces XV in the Celtic Challenge.

Exeter Chiefs’ Fryday will skipper the squad from the second-row, an area of particular of strength with the likes of Sam Monaghan also in the squad while Neve Jones is another one to look out for in the pack.

Harlequins scrum-half Emma Swords is one of the uncapped backs who could make an appearance after being called up to the Wales squad last championship without making an appearance.

Fryday said: “We’re really excited to get the Six Nations underway, as it will be our first campaign together as a group since the Tour of Japan, which provided us with an invaluable platform to build together as a squad moving forward.

“The Celtic Challenge has granted so many players access to quality game time in recent weeks, and this coupled with the game time the UK-based players have had in the Premiership in recent months, will serve us well moving into the opening rounds of the Six Nations.

“It is always an exciting time of year and we’re hugely motivated as a group to build on the positive aspects of last season and continue to grow and evolve under Greg and the coaching team. It is brilliant to see eight uncapped players come into the group, as we are always striving to build squad depth and the value of the Women’s Interprovincial Championship and Celtic Challenge is there for all to see.”

Ireland Women’s Six Nations Squad 2023

Forwards (18):

Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)*

Sadhbh McGrath (City of Derry/Cooke RFC/Ulster)*

Kathryn Buggy (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)*

Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)

Clara Nielson (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)*

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster)

Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (Captain)

Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)

Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)*

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)

Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)

Molly Boyne (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)*

Backs (14):

Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Emma Swords (Harlequins/IQ Rugby)*

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Vicky Irwin (Sale Sharks/Ulster)

Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster)

Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)*

Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby).

Ireland Women’s Six Nations Fixtures 2023

(All kick-off times are UK & Ireland time)

Round One

Sat 25 Mar, Wales v Ireland, Cardiff Arms Park, 2.15pm

Round Two

Sat 1 Apr, Ireland v France, Musgrave Park, 3.15pm

Round Three

Sat 15 Apr, Italy v Ireland, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, 4.45pm

Round Four

Sat 22 Apr, Ireland v England, Musgrave Park, 2.15pm

Round Five

Sat 29 Apr, Scotland v Ireland, Dam Health Stadium, 7.30pm

