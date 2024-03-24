Live stream Italy v England: how to watch today’s Women’s Six Nations 2024 game

How to watch an Italy v England live stream as the Red Roses get their 2024 Six Nations campaign underway in Parma.

The Red Roses are out to make it six Women’s Six Nations titles in a row, and they’re about to kick-off their 2024 campaign in Parma. This article explains how to watch an Italy v England live stream today – including options to watch for free in the UK.

UK residents can tune in for free on BBC iPlayer, but don’t worry if you’re overseas right now – British fans can use a VPN to watch Italy v England for free from abroad.

England have dominated this fixture in recent years (winning 68-5 at Franklin’s Gardens last year), and the world’s number one side are hot favourites to get off to a winning start. Captain Marlie Packer wins her 100th cap for the Red Roses, in new head coach John Mitchell’s first Six Nations game in charge. It’s looking set to be a mild, dry, sunny afternoon at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

Can I watch an Italy v England live stream for free?

If you live in the UK, then you’ll be pleased to know the answer is yes. Every match of the Women’s Six Nations 2024 is available FOR FREE on the BBC iPlayer streaming service, including an Italy v England live stream. The match will also be broadcast live on BBC Two, and the BBC Sport website and app.

What if I’m outside the UK today?

If you’re a UK resident abroad on holiday or for work this afternoon, you can still watch an Italy v England live stream.

Geo-blocking restrictions mean you won’t be able to access your usual BBC iPlayer service from abroad, but this doesn’t have to prevent you from watching the game. By using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network – a smart, legal piece of software that allows you to change your IP address – you can make your computer appear to be back home. In other words, you’ll be able watch your usual streaming services as if you were sitting on your sofa in front of the TV.

The experts at TechRadar are big fans of ExpressVPN. Not only is it easy to use, it also provides excellent online privacy, while allowing you to watch on several devices at once. And as if that wasn’t enough, it currently offers three months extra for free when you sign up, and a 30-day money back guarantee. Don’t forget, though, that Brits will still need a valid UK TV Licence to watch their usual Italy v England live stream from abroad.

What time can I watch an Italy v England live stream?

The match kicks off at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma at 3:00pm GMT. Coverage on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer gets underway at 2:45pm.

What are the line-ups for Italy v England?

ITALY

Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi, Aura Muzzo, Michela Sillari, Beatrice Rigoni, Alyssa D’Inca, Veronica Madia, Sofia Stefan (captain); Gaia Maris, Silvia Turani, Sara Seye, Valeria Fedrighi, Sara Tounesi, Isabella Locatelli, Francesca Sgorbini, Giulia Cavina

Replacements

Laura Gurioli, Emanuela Stecca, Lucia Gai, Alessia Pilani, Giordana Duca, Alessandra Frangipani, Emma Stevanin, Francesca Granzotto

ENGLAND

Ellie Kildunne, Abby Dow, Helena Rowland, Emily Scarratt, Jess Breach, Zoe Harrison, Lucy Packer; Hannah Botterman, Lark Atkin-Davies, Kelsey Clifford, Zoe Aldcroft, Abbie Ward, Sadia Kabeya, Marlie Packer (captain), Sarah Beckett

Replacements

Connie Powell, Mackenzie Carson, Maud Muir, Maddie Feaunati, Alex Matthews, Natasha Hunt, Holly Aitchison, Megan Jones

Who’s the referee for Italy v England?

There’s an all-French officiating team on the field, as Aurelie Groizeleau takes charge, with Doriane Domenjo and Melissa Leboeuf as her assistants. Canada’s Chris Assmus is on TMO duties.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

