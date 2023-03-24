Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from around the world

Don’t miss any of the action from the 2023 women’s championship

The 2023 TikTok Women’s Six Nations is here!

So once you’ve studied the Women’s Six Nations fixtures list, you’l want to know how to stream the games, right? We’ve got you covered!

Read on below for how to find the best Women’s Six Nations live stream.

Live stream Women’s Six Nations for FREE in the UK

The TikTok Women’s Six Nations is being shown for free in the UK on BBC.

Which means the matches can be streamed FREE on BBC iPlayer. Some matches will also be shown on BBC Two.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out the free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

How to watch the Women’s Six Nations from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Women’s Six Nations coverage, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs. And if you’re looking to use a VPN for the Rugby World Cup too, it might make sense to take a look at the 12-month plan (£5.64/m)

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Women’s Six Nations matches are available free-to-air in the UK on BBC channels.

All matches will be available to watch live on BBC iPlayer, while certain games will also be shown on BBC Two.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when the Women’s Six Nations takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, the Women’s Six Nations is also on free-to-air TV, with matches split between RTE.

Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Europe

In France, all championship games will be shown on France TV, and available on either free-to-air TV or its streaming platform.

In Italy, Sky Italia have the rights to show the Women’s Six Nations this year.

Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, FloSports is the Women’s Six Nations broadcaster.

All matches will be streamed on its FloRugby platform – and you can also find packages that give you you access to the entire FloSports network.

Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Stan Sports has the rights to show Women’s Six Nations matches and the streaming platform will have all 15 matches live and on demand.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the Six Nations from the Land of the Long White Cloud, Sky Sport NZ have the rights.

Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Women’s Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport has the rights. On ‘Super Saturday’, they are showing Wales v Italy (kick-off 1pm SA time) live on SuperSport Action.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Asia

Like the men’s championship, Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Women’s Six Nations matches in Asia. A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling monthly contract for $25.99 while a year’s deal is $169.

