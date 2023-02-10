The 2023 Six Nations is in full flow and the shirt are on display

Six Nations shirts have been on full display with the tournament underway. Defending champions France, Ireland and Scotland bagged wins in the first round.

It is set to be a close tournament but many are billing Ireland v France in round two as the competition’s decider.

Rugby World are reviewing Six Nations shirts to put each shirt under the microscope. Let’s see what the players are wearing…

Six Nations shirts reviewed – France

The French jersey is crisp and simple. The crest is its traditional red and is eye-catching. To opposition it may be intimidating.

The shirt sponsor is large on the front but not too big to be the only point of attention.

Unlike other nations, there are no splashes of deeper colour or lines to its design. The simple nature of the shirt reflects the French’s rugby. To the point and does the job.

Six Nations shirts reviewed – England

The England shirt for the 2023 tournament looks vaguely similar to the rest of the shirts that have come before it. However, this year there is red detailing at the bottom of the shirt and red stripes on the sleeves.

The detailing at the bottom is subtle and blends into the rest of the design well. It feels as though it ties it all together, without it the red stripes would look out of place.

And of course the red rose is ever prominent but is not the first thing the eye goes to.

Six Nations shirts reviewed – Wales

The red of the Welsh shirt is ever present but there are white lines across the chest. The lines do little for the design and do not add anything to it, if anything it detracts from the red wall opponents will see.

The shirt sponsor colour works well with the red and also matches the white collars.

It is a simple shirt and could do with something different to spice it up a bit.

Six Nations shirts reviewed – Scotland

On first look the Scotland shirt looks exactly how it usually does. But on closer inspection there are a few differences to how the squad looked last Six Nations.

The collar and sleeve ends are a lighter shade of blue. It’s a nice touch and ties the shirt together, though it has received some criticism online.

The shorts to the kit are also different with a panel of blue. This gives the entire kit more of a unified feeling, much like the Scotland squad this tournament.

Six Nations shirts reviewed – Italy

We have looked at home kits but here is an away shirt which works well. The home shirt is Italy’s traditional blue and looks as good as it ever did.

But this away shirt is the best of the Six Nations. The Italian stripes at the sleeve and collarbone exude passion for the shirt.

The difference in colour for the sleeves also gives a different dynamic, something none of the other shirts bring to the competition.

Six Nations shirts reviewed – Ireland

The Ireland shirt looks identical to the one they wore last year. But they have taken away a detail from the shirt, there was a lot of darker detailing around the shoulder which isn’t present any longer.

There is more consistency in the shirt than any other Six Nations shirt we have reviewed and it is representative of the rugby Ireland are playing.

They do not want to peak too early for the World Cup and they have brought their good form from last year into 2023.

