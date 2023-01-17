Here we update Warren Gatland's squad for the Championship

Wales Six Nations Squad 2023

Gats is back. Wales start the 2023 Six Nations with a new coach but an old feel as Warren Gatland returns to Cardiff. The New Zealander spent 12 years in charge before departing after the 2019 World Cup but is back on familiar ground after Wayne Pivac’s sacking.

And now he has named his 37-man Wales Six Nations squad for the 2023 championship with hooker Ken Owens due to captain the side.

There are recalls for Leon Brown, Rhys Carre, Rhys Patchell, Aaron Wainwright, Rhys Webb and Owen Williams. While Liam Williams, Wyn Jones and Dewi Lake are all back in the squad after missing the Autumn Nations Series with injuries.

Gatland said: “It’s probably a bigger squad than I’d normally name, but we want to have a good Six Nations and also look forward to the World Cup.

“We’ve some youngsters that have come in and then we’ve some older very experienced players that we need to manage. It’s looking at the whole element for the squad and how we get the balance right, because that’s definitely going to be a challenge over the next ten months.”

On his new captain Owens, Gatland added: “Ken’s incredibly experienced and a passionate Welshman – it means a lot to him to play for Wales. He’s also very popular with the players.

“He came back from injury and was absolutely outstanding during the autumn campaign. Probably, if you’re picking a team at the moment he’s the number one in that position. But he’s going to have some competition with Dewi and Bradley as well which is going to be great.”

Jonathan Humphreys will coach the forwards while Neil Jenkins remains in his post as skills and kicking coach, a role he has performed since 2004. Gatland has wasted no time on putting his own stamp on things, Stephen Jones has been removed as attack coach while Gethin Jenkins has also lost his job as defence coach.

Alex King has been drafted in on attack while Sale’s Mike Forshaw has been lured from Manchester to Wales to run the defence. Former Wales international and Worcester Warriors coach Jonathan Thomas is the final piece of the new Gatland puzzle, coming on board as contact coach, and they will all be looking to hit the ground running come 4 February and Wales’ opening fixture against Ireland.

Wales Six Nations squad 2023

FORWARDS (20)

Rhys Carre (Cardiff Rugby – 17 caps)

Wyn Jones (Scarlets – 45 caps)

Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 17 caps)

Dewi Lake (Ospreys – 8 caps)

Ken Owens (Scarlets – 86 caps), Captain

Bradley Roberts (Dragons – 3 caps)

Leon Brown (Dragons – 22 caps)

Tomas Francis (Ospreys – 67 caps)

Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby – 45 caps)

Adam Beard (Ospreys – 41 caps)

Rhys Davies (Ospreys – uncapped)

Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs – 1 cap)

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys – 155 caps)

Teddy Williams (Cardiff Rugby – uncapped)

Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby – 95 caps)

Jac Morgan (Ospreys – 6 caps)

Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers – 4 caps)

Justin Tipuric (Ospreys – 89 caps)

Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs – 3 caps)

Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 36 caps)

BACKS (17)

Kieran Hardy (Scarlets – 16 caps)

Rhys Webb (Ospreys – 36 caps)

Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 40 caps)

Dan Biggar (Toulon – 103 caps)

Rhys Patchell (Scarlets – 21 caps)

Owen Williams (Ospreys – 3 caps)

Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby – uncapped)

Joe Hawkins (Ospreys – 1 cap)

George North (Ospreys – 109 caps)

Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 25 caps)

Keiran Williams (Ospreys – uncapped)

Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 44 caps)

Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys – 55 caps)

Rio Dyer (Dragons – 3 caps)

Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets – 97 caps)

Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby – 22)

Liam Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 81)

Wales Six Nations fixtures 2023

(All kick-off times are GMT)

Round 1

Sat 4 February, Wales v Ireland – Principality Stadium, 2.15pm

Round 2

Sat 11 February, Scotland v Wales – BT Murrayfield, 4.45pm

Round 3

Sat 25 February, Wales v England – Principality Stadium, 4.45pm

Round 4

Sat 11 March, Italy v Wales – Stadio Olimpico, 2.15pm

Round 5

Sat 18 March, France v Wales, Stade de France, 2.45pm

