Watch: The incredible Antoine Dupont tackle on Mack Hansen

It’s been a ding-dong match anyway, with some superb tries from both Ireland and France. There was an unbelievable Damian Penaud score; should the James Lowe try against France have stood? There was a yellow card for Uini Atonio too.

Loads to discuss in the first half of the match at the Aviva Stadium, but arguably this try-stopping Antoine Dupont tackle was the perfect way to end the half. Just look at the strength of the France captain here…

As former Ireland fly-half Tony Ward said on BBC Radio Ulster: “Antoine Dupont almost plays like an extra flanker, the amount of ball that he scraps that he picks up, his work ethic and offloading – he is just a complete rugby player.”

And understandably, folk on Twitter could not hide their excitement over the scrum-half’s intervention.

Wallabies great and former fly-half George Gregan was in the ITV studio as a pundit for this game and he described it as a “Cirque du Soleil-type” intervention from France’s captain. While the Guardian‘s Rob Kitson Tweeted: “Not even half time yet but I’d nominate that Dupont tackle as the absolute high point of this magnificent game…”

England great Will Carling also added: “Think Antoine Dupont wins tackle of the Six Nations…..so far!”

At half-time it was still tight, at 22-16 – how significant will the Antoine Dupont tackle prove?

