We assess the Six Nations records set to tumble

We ask rugby data experts Oval which records are under threat heading into this years championship...

There are some long-standing Six Nations records, but we wondered which ones were at risk. so we asked Oval.

The rugby data experts have looked at the numbers and here are the Six Nations records we should be keeping an eye on as the 2024 championship kicks into gear.

No team has won the Six Nations both immediately before and after a Rugby World Cup

Ireland are the reigning Six Nations champions. But could they be the first team to win the tournament after the World Cup too? Beat France in Marseille on Friday 2 February, and they will be favoured to do so.

George North has scored more tries in the Six Nations than any other current player (23). He is three tries away from Brian O’Driscoll’s all-time record of 26.

The winger-turned-centre was initially a fear after hurting himself in an Ospreys outing against the Lions. However, on Tuesday Wales skills coach Neil Jenkins said: “George is going to be alright.” Can he get three more to match O’Driscoll? Four more and he could have a standalone record. A tough ask though…

Peato Mauvaka has played in nine Six Nations matches and won them all. No player in the history of the tournament has played as many without losing. Ryan Baird has played eight and lost none; Maxime Lucu seven.

This record is precarious if only because, if Baird plays for Ireland and they win in Marseille, he is joint-top of this particular stat. He could then go to ten should he play for Ireland against Italy in round two, at home. A few ‘ifs’ there…

England hold the record for consecutive Six Nations wins: they won 11 matches between the 2015 and 2017 competitions. Ireland are currently on an eight-match unbeaten streak.

Basically, if Ireland beat France, Italy, Wales and England, they’ll have a new record, of 12 But do that and they’ll be thinking of another Grand Slam anyway.

