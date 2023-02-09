Ireland have won the most Wooden Spoons since the tournament's inception

The Six Nations – an annual international rugby competition between England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy – has a long history spanning 140 years and 127 tournaments. In this time, the tournament has produced globally iconic rugby moments and hosted some of the best players and teams in Europe.

Related: Six Nations Winners

From Jonny Wilkinson’s golden boot to Italy’s determination, here’s a round up of the most notable Six Nations records set in the tournament’s illustrious history.

Six Nations Records

Most

Outright wins: England – 29

Although, Wales and England have both won 39 trophies each when joint titles are considered. Prior to 1994, teams equal on match points shared the championship. Since then, points difference decides any ties.

Grand Slams: England – 13

England last won a Slam back in 2016. Wales comes in at second with 12 Grand Slams with their last being in 2019. France is also nipping at the heels of this record with 10, having recorded their most recent in 2022.

Wooden Spoons: Italy – 17

Italy has never won the tournament since they joined in 2000, bringing about the ‘Six’ Nations era. If we look at the record for the most Wooden Spoons since the inception of the original competition in 1883, Ireland holds the honour with 25. This is followed by Scotland with 20 and England with 17.

Appearances: Sergio Parisse (Italy 2004-2019) – 69 appearances

The 39-year-old is also Italy’s most capped player and the fourth most-capped player of all time worldwide. After Parisse, Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones holds the second highest number of Six Nations appearances at 65, joint equal with Brian O’Driscoll.

Points scored by an individual: Ronan O’Gara (Ireland 2000-2013) – 557 points

The Irish fly-half’s record is closely followed by Jonny Wilkinson with 546 points. Johnny Sexton has scored the most points by an active player at 543 with Owen Farrell further behind on 508, ranking third and fourth respectively overall.

Related: History of the Six Nations

Points in a match by an individual: Johnny Wilkinson (England v Italy 2001) – 35 points

Scotland’s George Lindsay has scored the most tries in a single match, dotting down five times against Wales in 1887.

Tries by an individual: Brian O’Driscoll (Ireland 2000-2014) – 26 tries

Ian Smith comes in at second with 24 for Scotland, followed by Wales’ Shane Williams (22), on equal footing with currently active George North.

Drop Goals by an individual: Jonny Wilkinson – 11

Followed by Scotland’s Dan Parks on 9.

Conversions: Johnny Sexton – 95

Jonny Wilkinson has 89 and Owen Farrell comes in at third with 83.

Player of the tournaments: Brian O’Driscoll – 3

Stuart Hogg and Antoine Dupont both sit on two each.

Points by one team in a match: England (v Italy 2001) – 80 points

AND

Points scored by a team in a season: England (2001) – 229 points

In 2001, England also scored the most tries in a season with 29.

Oldest player to appear in the tournament: Johnny Sexton – 37

Sexton took the record in 2023 from Simon Shaw who set the bar in 2011.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.