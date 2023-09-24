What is HIA? Rugby’s Head Injury Assessment Explained

We explain the series of checks used in professional and Test rugby to determine whether or not a player is suffering from concussion – the Head Injury Assessment process

In major games you may have noticed that players who have had a blow to the head will be sent from the field for what is known as a Head Injury Assessment, or HIA. So what is HIA? This is a series of checks used in elite rugby (at both professional and Test level) to determine whether or not an athlete is suffering from concussion and may or may not return to the field of play.

So how does the HIA system work? Here are the key points:

