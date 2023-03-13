What is Six Nations Super Saturday?

We explain the name for the last round of action

The phrase Six Nations Super Saturday refers to the last round of the Six Nations championship when all of the teams play on the last Saturday.

As you will see from the Six Nations fixtures as well as the Six Nations Table the big talking point on the last day of the 2023 tournament is that an Ireland Grand Slam is still on.

Defeat England in Dublin – on St Patrick’s Day weekend no less – and the title is theirs, as is a Grand Slam. However, there are ways they can still slip up, as explained below. It’s not a foregone conclusion yet, which is why the Six Nations Super Saturday is worth glueing your eyes to!

Six Nations permutations on Super Saturday

Simply put: If Ireland win, they win the Six Nations title. Winning a Grand Slam affords an additional three Six Nations bonus points so nothing else impacts them lifting the trophy.

Not that that’s needed. Considering they are four points ahead of nearest challengers France now, a draw would see Ireland win the Six Nations title. Or lose to England but pick up two bonus points, or they lose with no bonus points but France pick up no bonus points as they win or also lose…

Can France win the Six Nations?

France can still lift the Six Nations trophy on Super Saturday if they beat Wales with a bonus point and Ireland lose without a bonus point. Or if they defeat Wales with a bonus point and Ireland lose with a bonus point, but France rack up a big enough score to overcome the Ireland’s superior points difference in the table (see the Six Nations Table for more details).

Where do you see it going?

