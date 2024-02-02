Who will kick at goal for Italy in the Six Nations?

With two playmakers it's not guaranteed you'll have the right man in your fantasy side

We know the Azzurri have a new coach but who will kick for Italy in the Six Nations?

Gonzalo Quesada has got two strong placekicking options in fly-half Paolo Garbisi and full-back Tommaso, or Tommy, Allan. The pair dovetailed well in last year’s championship and also during the recent Rugby World Cup in France.

Related: Italy Six Nations squad and team news

Italy placekicker for Six Nations

We have even seen them play ten and 12 together as well as ten and 15. But it’s Perpignan star Allan who will kick at goal for Italy, having had the role last year as well.

Despite the fact that Italy – then under the stewardship of New Zealander and Netflix star Kieran Crowley – lost every game in 2023, Allan finished with the third most points out of any player.

Thomas Ramos – who will kick for France – topped the lot with 84, just five short of the all-time overall record. He was well clear of second-place finisher Johnny Sexton (35) who picked up a Grand Slam in his final ever Six Nations.

Sexton may have pocketed a winners’ medal but Allan, 30, was just a solitary point behind him in the rankings, finishing with 34. He was also metronomic off the tee in France at the World Cup, slotting 13 kicks without missing one in Italy’s first two pool-stage fixtures against Namibia and Uruguay.

Read more: How to watch the Six Nations wherever you are

Allan, who played for Scotland U20 when he was more often known as ‘Tommy’, has plenty of experience. In fact, he is the Azzurri’s most-capped squad member with the opening game against England set to be his 80th international game.

Despite suffering heavy defeats to New Zealand and France to end their World Cup campaign, Allan notched a conversion against the All Blacks that saw his eclipse the great Diego Dominguez as Italy’s leading World Cup points scorer.