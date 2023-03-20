Keep up to date with the championship standings for this year’s tournament

The 2023 Women’s Six Nations table could be the closest one yet when the action kicks off on 25 March as England begin their quest for a fifth straight title.

The Red Roses will be looking to put the disappointment of the Rugby World Cup final defeat to New Zealand in November behind them as soon as possible.

They will also be keen to send off outgoing coach Simon Middleton, who led England to a record-breaking 30-Test unbeaten run which culminated in that agonising loss to the Black Ferns, in style as he leaves his role after the championship.

This is how the Women’s Six Nations table looks…

Women’s Six Nations fixtures 2023

All kick-offs are GMT

Round One

Sat 25 March Wales v Ireland (2.15pm)

Sat 25 March England v Scotland (4.45pm)

Sun 26 March Italy v France (3pm)

Round Two

Sat 1 April Ireland v France (3.15pm)

Sat 1 April Scotland v Wales (5.30pm)

Sun 2 April England v Italy (3pm)

Round Three

Sat 15 April Wales v England (2.15pm)

Sat 15 April Italy v Ireland (4.45pm)

Sun 16 April France v Scotland (3.15pm)

Round Four

Sat 22 April Ireland v England (2.15pm)

Sat 22 April Scotland v Italy (4.45pm)

Sun 23 April France v Wales (3.15pm)

Round Five

Sat 29 April England v France (1pm)

Sat 29 April Italy v Wales (3.30pm)

Sat 29 April Scotland v Ireland (7.30pm)

