All championship matches will be available to watch live on the BBC in the UK

Women’s Six Nations TV coverage will see matches available to watch via terrestrial TV in the UK.

England head into the tournament as defending champions. They will be gunning to keep their trophy, especially as it will be their last with head coach Simon Middleton as the boss is stepping down.

The Red Roses will have stiff competition, particularly from France and Wales.

In the UK, the BBC has secured the broadcast rights. All matches will be shown live. There will be one match per round on BBC Two with other games on BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland, BBC Two Wales and BBC Two Northern Ireland – see below for a breakdown of what channel each match will be shown on.

In Ireland, all of the games will be broadcast across RTÉ and Virgin Media. France TV and Sky Italia will show the matches in France and Italy respectively.

Women’s Six Nations TV coverage 2023

(All kick-offs UK & Ireland time)

ROUND ONE

Saturday 25 March



Wales v Ireland (2.15pm, Cardiff Arms Park) Live on BBC Cymru and BBC iPlayer

England v Scotland (4.45pm, Kingston Park) Live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Sunday 26 March

Italy v France (3pm, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi) Live on BBC iPlayer

ROUND TWO

Saturday 1 April

Ireland v France (3.15pm, Musgrave Park) Live on BBC Sport Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer

Scotland v Wales (5.30pm, The DAM Heath Stadium) Live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Sunday 2 April

England v Italy (3pm, Franklins Gardens) Live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

ROUND THREE

Saturday 15 April

Wales v England (2.15pm, Cardiff Arms Park) Live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Italy v Ireland (4.45pm, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi) Live on BBC iPlayer

Sunday 16 April

France v Scotland (3.15pm, Stade de la Rabine) Live on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer

ROUND FOUR

Saturday 22 April

Ireland v England (2.15pm, Musgrave Park) Live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Scotland v Italy (4.45pm, The DAM Heath Stadium) Live on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer

Sunday 23 April

France v Wales (3.15pm, Stadedes Alpes) Live on BBC Cymru and BBC iPlayer

ROUND FIVE

Saturday 29 April

England v France (1pm, Twickenham Stadium) Live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Italy v Wales (3.30pm, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi) Live on BBC Cymru and BBC iPlayer

Scotland v Ireland (7.30pm, The DAM Heath Stadium) Live on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer

