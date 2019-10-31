Who will be crowned world champions in Yokohama on Saturday? Here are all the match details you need

2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa

So it all comes down to this. Four years, 40-odd Tests, countless training sessions and now there’s just one match left to decide the 2019 world champions.

Just 80 minutes (okay, a few more if it goes into extra-time) will decide if it’s England or South Africa who lift the Webb Ellis Cup in Yokohama on Saturday night.

It’s a goal Eddie Jones has been working towards ever since he took the reins post-RWC 2015. “We’ve had four years to prepare for this game,” he says. “We know we’ve done the work. We’ve spent four years getting ready for this occasion.

“They’ve got a history of being the most physically intimidating team in the world, so we’ve got to take that away from them. We’ve got to meet their physicality but we are looking forward to that and being able to impose our game on them. We’ve got to take the game to South Africa, we can’t expect them to give us the game. The whole mindset we’re taking into the game is to play with no fear.”

That can be easier said than done given the size of the occasion, a World Cup final, but they will take confidence not only from their performance against New Zealand in the semi-finals but their form throughout the tournament.

Jones has stuck with the same starting XV that beat the All Blacks, with the only change coming on the bench – Ben Spencer replacing the injured Willi Heinz.

South Africa have made only one change, too, with Cheslin Kolbe fit to return to the wing in place of S’busiso Nkosi. Rassie Erasmus has stuck with his six-two split on the bench, no doubt hoping to overpower England with fresh forwards in the second half.

The challenge for England will be whether they are able to play the more expansive game they have shown in previous matches in the face of the Boks’ physicality and relentless box-kicking. South Africa won their last two finals without scoring a try, and this could be a similar tight, edgy affair.

There’s not long now until we find out if it will be England for a second time or South Africa for a third with their name engraved on the trophy. Here are all the match details you need…

Head-to-Head

Played – 42

England wins – 15

South Africa wins – 25

Draws – 2

Most recent meeting – England 12-11 South Africa, November 2018

South Africa dominated the first half of this match at Twickenham last year, their physicality coming to the fore, but were only 8-6 up at half-time. It then came down to an exchange of penalties in the second half, with Owen Farrell’s 72nd-minute one proving decisive.

It did look like the Springboks would have another chance to regain the lead when Farrell led with the shoulder into a tackle on André Esterhuizen. It was reviewed by referee Angus Gardner but no penalty was awarded.

Did you know?

England’s starting XV has an average age of 27 years and 60 days, making it the youngest team to start a Rugby World Cup final in the professional era.

Ben Youngs and George Ford play together at nine and ten for the 34th time for England. No half-back partnership has played as much for England in the professional era.

Tom Curry and Sam Underhill will be the youngest flankers to ever start together in a Rugby World Cup final, averaging 22 years and 121 days.

Eddie Jones is the first foreign coach to lead any nation to a RWC final.

Siya Kolisi will play in his 50th Test for South Africa.

Frans Steyn has won all 16 of the Rugby World Cup matches he has played in – now the most without ever suffering a loss after Sonny Bill Williams (17 RWC wins) and Sam Whitelock (18) were part of the New Zealand team beaten by England last weekend.

Steyn could become the second person to win two World Cups 12 years apart after fellow Springbok Os du Randt (1995 and 2007).

The Coaches

England coach Eddie Jones

“South Africa are a difficult opponent and we are going to have to fight really hard to win. We will go and play with no fear.

“South Africa will probably play a similar type of game they have played all tournament so we need to be good in the arm wrestle and when we have the opportunities to break the game up, we are then confident and composed enough to take them.”

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus

“We now have what may be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to become world champions – something that would mean so much to our country and our people.

“We know the excitement that there is back home and that the country will be coming to a standstill on Saturday. There is a huge weight of expectation. We may not be favourites but these players will leave nothing in the tank.”

The Teams

England: Elliot Daly; Anthony Watson, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (captain), Jonny May; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Marler, Dan Cole, George Kruis, Mark Wilson, Ben Spencer, Henry Slade, Jonathan Joseph.

South Africa: Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian De Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk; Tendai Mtawarira, Mbongeni Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph Du Toit, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Franco Mostert, Francois Louw, Herschel Jantjies, Frans Steyn.

Key Players

England – Billy Vunipola

No 8 Billy Vunipola has had a relatively quiet tournament by his own high standards and there is no better time to play your best game than in a World Cup final! His ability to get over the gain-line will be crucial against a team as pragmatic as South Africa; the half-breaks and drawing of defenders will create space elsewhere to bring England’s exciting runners into the game.

South Africa – Cheslin Kolbe

We all know about South Africa’s physicality, the brute force they have amongst their backs and forwards, but Cheslin Kolbe offers the X-factor that could prove decisive in this final. With incredible footwork and pace, the diminutive wing can create chances out of nothing and England will need to be at their best defensively whenever he gets the ball.

As Owen Farrell says: “When he gets the ball the whole team has to be on their toes, not just the couple of people around him. He can make things happen.”

How to watch

This match on Saturday 2 November in Yokohama kicks off at 9am UK & Ireland time. You can watch it live on ITV and S4C in the UK, and eir Sport in Ireland. Or listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.

