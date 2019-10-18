Everything you need to know about this all-northern hemisphere knockout tie in Oita

2019 Rugby World Cup Quarter-final: Wales v France

Familiar foes face each other in the weekend’s third World Cup quarter-final. This will be the 98th meeting between European rivals Wales and France, but interestingly they have only played once before at a World Cup. That match was, of course, the 2011 semi-final when Sam Warburton was sent off and France won 9-8.

Both teams will be hoping to avoid such a controversial incident in Oita eight years on, although the number of yellow and red cards shown in this tournament surely increases the possibility.

Wales have won seven of the eight Tests between the two sides since 2011 and are favourites to triumph in this one too. After all, they are ranked second in the world and les Bleus are in eighth.

There have been rumours of upheaval in the French camp, with Jacques Brunel in the head coach role but his successor, Fabien Galthie, also part of the back-room team. Yet the same was true in 2011, when there was talk of a player revolt, and they went on to reach the final.

Warren Gatland has stuck with the same starting XV to the one that beat Australia in their crucial Pool D match. Some observers will be surprised to see Ross Moriarty on the bench and Josh Navidi starting at No 8, but Navidi has been one of Wales’ standout performers during this tournament and gets through a tremendous amount of work in 80 minutes.

As for France, who haven’t played since their narrow win over Tonga two weeks ago because of the cancellation of their final pool match against England, they have mainly stuck with the starting team that beat Argentina in round one. The only change is Bernard Le Roux coming into the second row.

Here are the key facts and viewpoints ahead of this northern hemisphere knockout match…

Head-to-Head

Played – 97

Wales wins – 50

France wins – 44

Draws – 3

Most recent meeting – France 19-24 Wales, 2019

The ultimate game of two halves! France raced into a 16-0 half-time lead thanks to tries from Louis Picamoles and Yoann Huget as well as the boot of Camille Lopez. Yet Wales hit back in the second half with a try from Tomos Williams and a brace from George North – Huget gifting one of those – to secure the win and they marched on to a Six Nations Grand Slam.

Did you know?

Wales wing Josh Adams was the joint-top try scorer in the pool phase with five tries, alongside Japan’s Kotaro Matsushima.

Aaron Wainwright (and Elliot Dee if he comes off the bench) will play his 14th Test of 2019. No other players have been selected as much in Tests by any nation this year.

Alun Wyn Jones will equal Brian O’Driscoll’s caps mark of 141 Tests, meaning Richie McCaw (NZ, 148) and Sergio Parisse (Italy, 142) are the only players who have played more Internationals.

The France front row of Jefferson Poirot, Guilhem Guirado and Rabah Slimani start together for the 16th time – a French record in the professional era.

Bernard Le Roux and Sebastien Vahaamahina start together in the France second row for the first time – the 18th different lock partnership selected by les Bleus since Rugby World Cup 2015.

Gael Fickou and Virimi Vakatawa are one of 19 different centre partnerships used by France since RWC 2015.

The coaches

Wales coach Warren Gatland

“We have a pretty good record against France, but they are a tournament team, people write them off and then they produce a performance no one expects.

“We know how hard it will be, they have quality individuals and seem to thrive in quarter-finals and semi-finals. It will be tough but we will thrive on that. We seem to play better against better sides.”

France coach Jacques Brunel

“This team (Wales) presents a similar profile to England. They play in the same zones as England. They operate in the same way. They have also showed a lot of drive, even though that didn’t used to be their foremost characteristic. They were seen as a defensive team but they’ve made a lot of scores. It’s a contrast to the past Six Nations. But we know the team well and we know their strengths.

“I’m in my game, in my World Cup. It’s my last. I want to succeed. Some of the players are also at their last World Cup. They too want to succeed. I believe in the path we’re on.”

The Teams

Wales: Liam Williams; George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar. Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tom Francis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhys Carre, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Ross Moriarty, Tomos Williams, Rhys Patchell, Owen Watkin.

France: Maxime Medard; Damian Penaud, Virimi Vakatawa, Gael Fickou, Yoann Huget; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Jefferson Poirot, Guilhem Guirado (captain), Rabah Slimani, Bernard Le Roux, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Wenceslas Lauret, Charles Ollivon, Gregorie Alldritt.

Replacements: Camille Chat, Cyril Baille, Emerick Setiano, Paul Gabrillagues, Louis Picamoles, Baptiste Serin, Camille Lopez, Vincent Rattez.

Key Players

Wales – Jonathan Davies

Wales centre Jonathan Davies has been struggling with a knee injury in the lead-up to this knockout match, but is picked to take the field against France. The last time he played in a World Cup quarter-final, he scored a crucial try against Ireland in Wellington in 2011, and the different facets he brings to Wales’ attack in terms of distribution and kicking will be crucial here too.

Of even more importance will be his defensive organisation in the wide channels. Davies will need to draw on his experience when it comes to shutting down the French attack and, in particular, their threats out wide.

France – Antoine Dupont



There were concerns that Antoine Dupont would not be fit for this match, so there will be relief among French fans that he is able to take to the field against Wales. The scrum-half is central to the French game plan – he brings tempo to their attack, relieves pressure with his box-kicks and moves the team around the pitch effectively.

He will also be important in bringing the best out of his Toulouse team-mate Romain Ntamack at fly-half. Ntamack has been inconsistent during the tournament, but if both he and Dupont fire, they will cause Wales problems.

Related: Meet Toulouse trio Dupont, Ntamack and Ramos

How to watch

This match in Oita on Sunday 20 October kicks off at 8.15am UK & Ireland time. You can watch it live on ITV, S4C (UK) and eir Sport (Ireland). You can also listen to radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.

