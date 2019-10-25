Get ready for another North v South contest in the last four with all the team news, stats and viewpoints

2019 Rugby World Cup Semi-final: Wales v South Africa

When these two sides faced each other at the quarter-finals stage in 2015, Wales were beset by an injury crisis. Every match they seemed to lose another player or two, with the back-line hit particularly hard. Still they came within just a handful of points of beating South Africa, but Warren Gatland has since said he doesn’t know what team he would have been able to put out had they reached the semi-finals rather than lost 23-19.

Injuries are a common theme again ahead of Sunday’s semi-final in Yokohama. Livewire wing Cheslin Kolbe has been ruled out of the Springboks line-up with injury so S’Busiso Nkosi comes in.

The story is worse for Wales, with Josh Navidi picking up a tournament-ending hamstring injury in the quarter-final and Liam Williams now ruled out of the rest of the World Cup due to an ankle injury picked up in training. Jonathan Davies, who has been struggling with a knee injury that saw him miss the quarter-final, has been named in the starting XV.

Leigh Halfpenny starts at full-back in place of Williams while Ross Moriarty is at No 8 now Navidi is out.

When you’re struggling with injuries, the Boks are not a side you want to face. We saw in the way they squeezed Japan in the quarter-final that physical dominance is still their trademark and they will be looking to do the same against Wales. Rassie Erasmus has stuck with a six-two split between forwards and backs on the bench, so they can have “a fresh tight five for 80 minutes on the field, which helps you both in attack and defence and closing up holes”.

Wales need to not only match the Boks’ physicality but to exploit it too. Tire those big forwards out by spreading the ball left and right at pace; keep them moving, keep them making tackles, keep the ball-in-play time up, and when the exertion takes its toll take advantage of those gaps.

The Boks go into this match as favourites, particularly given Wales’ below-par performance against France last weekend, but even taking into account the injury blows the men in red have the ability – and the fitness – to make history by reaching their first World Cup final. And they will likely feel more comfortable with the ‘underdog’ tag this week. As Gatland puts it: “It does get us up when people right us off.”

It’s another intriguing North v South contest and here are all the details you need…

Head-to-head

Played 35

Wales wins 6

South Africa wins 28

Draws 1

Most recent meeting – Wales 20-11 South Africa, November 2018

Early tries from Tomas Francis and Liam Williams – both converted by Gareth Anscombe – put Wales in control at the Principality Stadium last year. South Africa hit back with a Jesse Kriel try and an Elton Jantjies penalty narrowed the gap to just three points midway through the second half, but Dan Biggar’s boot ensured Wales made it four straight wins over the Boks.

Did you know?

Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies will win his 50th cap while Alun Wyn Jones will join Sergio Parisse in second place in terms of all-time international appearances, both playing 142 Tests.

Tendai Mtawarira starts his 101st Test for South Africa, the third prop to reach this milestone after Tony Woodcock (New Zealand, 105) and Jason Leonard (England and the British & Irish Lions, 104).

Makazole Mapimpi has nine tries in eight Tests in 2019. Only Japan’s Kotaro Matsushima and England’s Jonny May have scored as many this year.

Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard are the starting half-backs for the 15th time since the start of 2018. Only Ireland’s Conor Murray and Jonathan Sexton (16) have started together more during that period.

The Coaches

Wales coach Warren Gatland

“You get these opportunities once in a lifetime potentially and you’ve got to grab them with both hands and make the most of it.

“It’s important that we prepare well and let the occasion take care of itself. The motivation for staff that are leaving, and the players who may have their last opportunities is to leave nothing on the table and make the most of their chances. It’s about having no regrets and that’s the message of this week.”

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus

“I think we have been under pressure for the past couple of years to redeem ourselves. We’ve been number five, six, seven in the world over the last three years since 2015, and we’ve got some proper hidings against almost all the teams.

“We were just trying to get some respect back at the beginning, so that people could start believing in us as a team. Now we are at that stage where we want to become No 1 in the world again.

“Now there is internal pressure, which is expectation pressure, and that is a different kind of pressure. We feel the pressure, and we are nervous because we are trying to get to No 1. But we are a hell of an excited group at the same time.”

The Teams

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhys Carre, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Aaron Shingler, Tomos Williams, Rhys Patchell, Owen Watkin.

South Africa: Willie le Roux; S’Busiso Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk; Tendai Mtawarira, Mbongeni Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Siya Kolisi (capt), Pieter-Steph Du Toit, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Franco Mostert, Francois Louw, Herschel Jantjies, Frans Steyn.

Key Players

Wales – Justin Tipuric

The flanker is oft-described as one of the most skillful players of his generation and many have said he has the talent to play in the back-line. In this match he needs to show both those attacking skills and the doggedness to repel waves of South African runners. Wales will look to use him in wide channels to create opportunities while his work-rate should see him making a raft of tackles to try to slow the Boks’ momentum.

South Africa ­– Handre Pollard

The 25-year-old is a physical, attritional fly-half but he’s also a game manager and a playmaker, with his subtlety in attack probably underrated. He needs to use his kicking game to give his forwards a platform to try to overwhelm Wales physically. He also needs to stay out of the firing line himself – with no out-and-out fly-half cover on the bench.

How to watch

This match in Yokohama on Sunday 27 October kicks off at 9am UK & Ireland time. Watch it live on ITV or S4C (UK) and eir Sport (Ireland). You can also listen to radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.

