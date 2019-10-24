Bone up on the team news, facts and quotes ahead of Saturday's titanic World Cup semi

2019 Rugby World Cup Semi-final: England v New Zealand



Head-to-head

P – 41

England wins – 7

New Zealand wins – 33

Draws – 1

Most recent meeting – England 15-16 New Zealand, November 2018



A late Sam Underhill try in the corner would have seen England beat New Zealand for the first time since 2012, but the officials lobbed off the score after deciding Courtney Lawes was fractionally offside after charging down a kick to set the run up.

England race to a 15-0 lead, thanks to tries from Chris Ashton and Dylan Hartley, and an Owen Farrell drop-goal and penalty. However, a Damian McKenzie try plus a conversion, two penalties and a drop-goal from Beauden Barrett saw the All Blacks edge ahead in horrid conditions.

It was frantic, physical stuff with a high error count, an Ashton score after just two minutes and a splash of controversy.

Did you know?

New Zealand’s starting pack is 9kg heavier than England.

If they win, England will be in their fourth World Cup final.

As well as Codie Taylor playing his 50th Test, Brodie Retallick will be playing his 80th, Ofa Tuungafasi and Scott Barrett their 35th and Nepo Laulala his 25th.

Tom Curry and Sam Underhill are the youngest flankers to ever start together in a Rugby World Cup knockout match, averaging 22 years and 107 days.

While loose forward Sam Cane will be playing his first Test against England (in his 67th Test), Captain Kieran Read and Samuel Whitelock will be playing their ninth Test against the Northern Hemisphere foe, while Dane Coles, Brodie Retallick and Aaron Smith have played them seven times.

In all of their games so far in this World Cup, England have won by an average of 31 points.

Kieran Read will be captaining the All Blacks for the 51st time, equalling 1992-1997 All Blacks hooker Sean Fitzpatrick.

Beauden Barrett scored his 35th try for the All Blacks last weekend, the same number as All Blacks legend Sir John Kirwan.

Brodie Retallick and Samuel Whitelock have had 46 wins as a starting second row pair, one behind the world record held by South African duo Victor Matfield and Bakkies Botha.

Ben Youngs and George Ford play together at 9 and 10 for the 33rd time for England – a high for England in the pro era.

The coaches

England coach Eddie Jones

“Every game we have a look at the conditions, the opposition, what we think we need to do, what we need to take away from the opposition, and this is the best fit for us. Horses for courses. We just feel it’s the right combination this week.

“Work-rate is going to be important. Whenever you play against New Zealand your work off the ball is going to be massively important. They like to move the ball around, they are very good on transition and his (George Ford) work-rate off the ball has been absolutely exceptional.”

Related: Eddie Jones says England training was spied on

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen

“Let’s hope the game can live up to the hype that will come with it because, if it does, we will be sending a message around the world to rugby lovers and people seeing it for the first time – ‘wow, what a wonderful game’. There’s an important side outcome about who will win it, but it won’t define the All Blacks and I’m sure it won’t define England either.”

The teams

England: Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (captain), Jonny May; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Marler, Dan Cole, George Kruis, Mark Wilson, Willi Heinz, Henry Slade, Jonathan Joseph.

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, Anton Lienert-Brown, George Bridge; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Nepo Laulala, Brodie Retallick, Samuel Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea, Kieran Read (captain).

Replacements: Dane Coles, Ofa Tuungafasi, Angus Ta’avao, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Cane, TJ Perenara, Sonny Bill Williams, Jordie Barrett.

Key Players

England – Courtney Lawes

A lot of people wanted George Kruis to start, for his lineout prowess. Which can do a disservice to Lawes set-piece work. But in a game where the All Blacks have gone for Scott Barrett’s ballast at six, it is clear that physicality, breakdown blasts and big hits are on both coaches’ minds.

Remember that Lawes’s paws were responsible for the charge-down that could have won England the last Test between these two – okay, he was offside in the end, but if we listen to some of the criticisms about this World Cup, offsides may not have been properly policed in Japan.

What matters is than he is a nuisance, and a heavy-hitting one. If he is thumping forward and England’s back-row can feed off him, great. If not, they always have the option of bringing Kruis on.

New Zealand – Beauden Barrett

Is he unencumbered with Richie Mo’unga at ten, taking on the placekicking duties? Certainly he’s running around like that’s the case.

Barrett’s taken the ball for a run 53 times so far this World Cup. Between Sevu Reece and George Bridge, his back-three buddies on Saturday, there have also been 16 clean breaks, collectively. So if a counter-attacking Barrett gets on the front foot or eyes a gap (for him or his wings to exploit) it could be sayonara.

True, so much of this game will be decided at the breakdown and where advantage or penalties go at set-piece time. But England need to be accurate with their box-kicking and clearances – against Ireland, the All Blacks back-three were delighted with the aerial ball they got.

How to watch

England v New Zealand at International Stadium Yokohama on Saturday 26 October (9am BST) is live on ITV (UK) and eir Sport (Ireland). You can also listen to radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Keep track of events in Japan via our Rugby World Cup homepage.

Follow Rugby World magazine on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.