The Scottish actor tries to steal the trophy during its tour to Los Angeles!

Gerard Butler Gets To Grips With Rugby World Cup Trophy

The Rugby World Cup trophy is currently in the midst of its worldwide tour. One of the most recognisable and famous trophies in the world, many are hoping to get up close to rugby’s top prize.

However, there are some who have got a bit too close – and you can most definitely include Hollywood actor Gerard Butler on that list.

Usually only Rugby World Cup winners are allowed to touch the trophy, but during the tour’s stop in Los Angeles, Scot Butler borrowed the trophy handler’s gloves to deliver an acceptance speech for winning the trophy.

After making the speech, Butler pretended to take off behind a curtain with the trophy. Fortunately, he didn’t get very far and the Webb Ellis Cup was able to tick off a few LA attractions during its trip.

This was part of the 15th leg of the Rugby World Cup 2019 Trophy Tour and the Webb Ellis Cup travelled to several other LA hotspots including the homes of the LA Lakers, LA Chargers, LA Galaxy, and the new LA Rams stadium development.

Then it was greeted by some of the stars of Hollywood at Madame Tussauds. Thor, Morgan Freeman, Cameron Diaz and musical stars Elton John and Taylor Swift were all pictured with the trophy.

Former USA Eagles captain Todd Clever was on hand to be part of the tour as it also travelled to Emerson Middle School to inspire the next generation of rugby stars in the United States.

Clever said: “Having the Rugby World Cup here in the USA is a huge boost for us and seeing the reaction of the pupils at Emerson Middle School and all the tour stops just cements the opportunity – people want to know more, get involved and start playing or even just find out where to go and watch a game.”