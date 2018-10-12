What you need to know about the 12 stadiums hosting matches at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan
The 2019 Rugby World Cup runs from Friday 20 September to Saturday 2 November, with games played across Japan. This page has all you need to know about the 12 venues for the tournament.
This will be the first Rugby World Cup played in Asia and there will be matches played at 12 stadiums across Japan. Here’s the lowdown on those Rugby World Cup venues…
FUKUOKA – Hakatanomori Stadium
Capacity 22,563
Finished 1995
Uses Football (Avispa Fukuoka) and rugby
Did you know? The ground hosted four games during the 2009 Junior World Championship
KOBE – Kobe City Misaki Park
Capacity 30,132
Finished 2001
Uses Football (Visel Kobe) and rugby (Kobe Steel Steelers)
Did you know? Renovated for the 2002 Football World Cup, the stadium has a retractable roof
KUMAGAYA – Kumagaya Rugby Ground
Capacity 24,000
Finished 1991
Uses Rugby
Did you know? This stadium is being rebuilt to meet World Rugby standards and will also host the sevens at the 2020 Olympics 50 minutes to open
KAMAISHI – Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium
Capacity 16,187
Finished 2018
Did you know? Kamaishi was left devastated by the 2011 tsunami and this stadium is being built in memory of those who died
KUMAMOTO – Kumamoto Stadium
Capacity 32,000
Finished 1998
Uses Football (Roasso Kumamoto), rugby and athletics
Did you know? This ground was Belgium’s training base during the 2002 Football World Cup
OITA – Oita Stadium
Capacity 40,000
Finished 2001
Uses Football (Oita Trinita) and athletics
Did you know? The stadium was designed by leading Japanese architect Kisho Kurokawa
OSAKA – Higashiosaka City Hanazono Rugby Stadium
Capacity 30,000
Finished 1929
Uses Rugby (Kintetsu Liners)
Did you know? This ground is the oldest dedicated rugby stadium in Japan
SAPPORO – Sapporo Dome
Capacity 41,410
Finished 2001
Uses Baseball (Hokkaido Fighters) and football (Consadole Sapporo)
Did you know? The stadium has a sliding pitch – artificial turf for baseball and grass for football
SHIZUOKA – Ogasayama Sports Park
Capacity 50,889
Finished 2001
Uses Football (Jubilo Iwata) and athletics
Did you know? Sixteen works of art line the route from nearby Aino Station to the stadium
TOKYO – Tokyo Stadium
Capacity 49,970
Finished 2000
Uses Football (FC Tokyo and Tokyo Verdy), athletics and rugby
Did you know? It was used as shelter for survivors of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami
TOYOTA CITY – Toyota Stadium
Capacity 45,000
Finished 2001
Uses Football (Nagoya Grampus) and rugby (Toyota Verblitz)
Did you know? The retractable roof folds like an accordion and takes about
YOKOHAMA – International Stadium
Capacity 72,327
Finished 1997
Uses Football (Yokohama F Marinos) and athletics
Did you know? This is the largest capacity stadium in Japan and it hosted the 2002 World Cup final
Rugby World will bring you all the latest developments in the lead-up to the 2019 World Cup in Japan and at the tournament itself.
