At the foot of Japan’s highest mountain, lots of adventures await

Japan 2019 Travel Guide: Fuji & Fujinomiya

These two cities are perfect for viewing Mount Fuji – Fujinomiya is actually the closest city to the peak…

The Culture Vulture

Not far from Fujinomiya’s city centre is the Fujisan Hongu Sengentaisha Shrine, which dates back more than 1,200 years and regards Mount Fuji as God.

You can visit the region’s most important shrine as part of a cultural tour (mtfujiecotours.com). As well as learning about the shrine’s cultural and historical significance from an expert guide, you’ll be fitted with a kimono to walk around in, learn how to make Japanese sweets and enjoy a green tea tasting.

At Fuji Takasago Sake Brewery, which was founded way back in 1831, you can take a tour and do a tasting, as well as stock up on the alcoholic beverage.

The Foodie

From the peak of Mount Fuji to the depths of Suruga Bay, the Fuji area boasts the biggest difference from high to low in Japan. Those conditions bring abundant spring water, a huge variety of fresh fish, and rich ingredients that thrive in the mild weather. That means plenty of variety for food lovers. Dessert-wise, shaved ice and fruit jelly are popular in Fuji, while you can try fresh ice cream at Milk Land in Fujinomiya.

The Adventurer

For the thrill-seekers, there is a 54-metre bungy jump (Fuji Bungy) over the Sudogawa Valley. Not only are there great views of waterfalls and Fuji City but it’s one of the best places to see autumn leaves.

The Asagiri Kogen Paragliding School offers tandem flights in Fujinomiya and you can go on day-long cycles in the area with Mount Fuji Eco Tours.

The Party Animal

Tagonoura Port provides stunning night views, with lights from the buildings and factories of Fuji City glistening in the water while Mount Fuji dominates the backdrop.

In Fujinomiya, good food and craft beer combine at Mt Fuji Brewing (mt-fuji.beer). The local ales are made using Fuji’s spring water, the menu is full of grilled local meats and the beer sommeliers will find the perfect pairing for the dish you choose.

For more travel information…

www.fujisan-kkb.jp/english

www.travelfujinomiya.com

How to get there

It’s one hour by bullet train from Tokyo to Fuji, and another 35 minutes by bus to Fujinomiya. Alternatively, you can fly to Shizuoka, take the shuttle bus to Shizuoka station and then catch the bullet train (12min) to Fuji.