All the details of who will play who in the group stages in France

Rugby World Cup 2023 Pool Draw

The pool draw has been made for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Hosts France were drawn in Pool A alongside New Zealand, Italy, Americas 1 and Africa 1.

France and the All Blacks have a long history of playing each other in World Cups. Les Bleus famously knocked New Zealand out of both the 1999 and 2007 tournaments while the All Blacks have beaten France in two finals to lift the title in 1987 and 2011.

Reigning world champions South Africa are in Pool B with Ireland, Scotland, Asia/Pacific 1 and Europe 2. Scotland and Ireland were also in the same pool at RWC 2019, when Japan topped the group and the Scots failed to reach the quarter-finals.

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber said: “To be in the same pool as Ireland and Scotland will be a massive challenge, but to win the tournament, you have to be able to beat all the teams and we will be properly tested in the pool phases.”

There is a familiar feel to Pool C, which consists of Wales, Australia, Fiji, Europe 1 and Final Qualifier Winner. Those first three teams all met each other in the group stages at both the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

England, the runners-up in 2019, are in Pool D with Japan, Argentina, Oceania 1 and Americas 2.

>> MAGICAL CHRISTMAS GIFTS: Save 30% on a subscription to Rugby World magazine. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

England captain Owen Farrell said: “It’s a great pool to be part of. If you look across them all, they’re all tough, tough pools. With the way Japan and Argentina are going at the minute and some of the rugby that has been played over the last few years by them both obviously it’s going to be a tough pool.”

The knockout stages will follow the same format as previous years, with teams from Pools A and B then Pools C and D meeting in the quarter-finals. So Wales and England could meet in the last eight, for example.

QF1 – Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D

QF2 – Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A

QF3 – Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C

QF4 – Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B

Then the semi-finals will be the Winner of QF1 v Winner QF2 and the Winner QF3 v Winner QF4.

France 2023 will kick off on Friday 8 September 2023 and the final will take place on 21 October 2023. Tickets will go on sale in March, via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.