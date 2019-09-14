Take a look at the poses players are striking ahead of the tournament in Japan

Rugby World Cup Portrait Photos

The Rugby World Cup is a serious business, but before the tournament kicks off and the hunt for the Webb Ellis trophy begins in Japan, all the squads have a photoshoot to do for World Rugby.

Getty Images are the official photographers and as well as taking the traditional headshots of all 620 players from the 20 countries taking part in the tournament, they have managed to get some of them to do something a little different and strike unusual poses before the action gets underway.

So before the first match – Japan v Russia on Friday 20 September – we thought we’d pick out a few of our favourites from the different shoots so far, where players have shown off their personalities and had a laugh in front of the camera before the rugby begins. And we’ll make additions as more photos are taken.

Let’s start with the reigning world champions New Zealand – here’s All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor in a mid-haka pose…

Then we have the lesser-known Russia flanker Tagir Gadzhiev, who has been tipped by coach Lyn Jones as ‘one to watch’ during the tournament, donning a wig for his shoot…

Does this picture demonstrate how Scotland front-rower Gordon Reid would celebrate a try at the World Cup?

Fumiaki Tanaka, the scrum-half, is one of Japan’s most experienced players – and he has a lively personality. Expect to see him pulling a few more funny faces, as well as delivering crisp service, during the tournament…

Next there’s France prop Jefferson Poirot. Perhaps he’s suggesting that France can be the silent assassins at this year’s World Cup!

Adam Ashley-Cooper is representing Australia in a World Cup for a fourth time, but the 35-year-old still recognises the importance of having a laugh off the pitch, as illustrated by this photo with fellow Wallabies utility back Kurtley Beale…

