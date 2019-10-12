Keep track of what is happening in Japan as Typhoon Hagibis makes landfall

Typhoon Hagibis hits Japan

Typhoon Hagibis has dominated the news this week and resulted in the cancellation of two Rugby World Cup matches for the first time in the tournament’s history.

The severe storm has now started to make landfall in Japan, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, and is causing widespread disruption and damage. It has been described as the biggest typhoon to hit Japan in 60 years and we have pulled together updates from social media to bring you the latest on what is happening.

A decision on whether the Japan v Scotland takes place on Sunday will be made once Yokohama Stadium has been assessed following the typhoon, but the Brave Blossoms are continuing with their preparations even in the face of difficult conditions.

The team had to wade through knee-high water to reach the field for their captain’s run at Chichibu Stadium in Tokyo – before the worst of the storm hit. Some players were happier to get wet than others…

Tens of thousands of homes are without power, there have been evacuation orders in certain areas and rivers are reportedly rising to dangerous levels.

The typhoon has already caused significant damage in the Chiba Prefecture, with one man tragically confirmed dead after being found in an upturned car.

If you’re in Japan make sure you stay indoors and follow local advice – you can find useful links and tips via the following link.

Former England wing Ugo Monye shared this satellite photo of Typhoon Hagibis…

Rugby World contributor Tom English took to Twitter to show the emergency alerts he was getting…

Many of those in Japan for the World Cup have stocked up on supplies before spending the day in their hotels to wait out the storm.

Canada legend Gareth Rees provided an update from the team’s base ahead of their scheduled match against Namibia in Kamaishi on Sunday…

To everyone in Japan, stay safe.

