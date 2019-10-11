If you’re going to be in the area when Typhoon Hagibis hits Japan make sure you know how to stay safe with these tips

What to do in a typhoon

Typhoon Hagibis is set to hit the greater Tokyo area on Saturday evening. This ‘super typhoon’ has already caused the cancellation of two Rugby World Cup matches and is threatening Sunday’s fixtures too.

It’s the biggest typhoon of the season with a diameter of 1400km and could be one of Japan’s worst-ever storms. Strong winds and heavy rain are expected to affect wide areas of Japan and, as it’s close to a full moon, sea levels will also be higher than normal, so there is a significant risk of flooding on the coast.

It’s an extremely dangerous weather system, but what do you do to stay safe in a typhoon? We’ve put together some advice for those in Japan for the tournament to help…

Stay indoors

A simple but important message. Don’t venture outside during the storm because it is extremely dangerous. Three people died during Typhoon Faxai last month and Hagibis is a lot more powerful.

Make sure your windows are closed and if you have anything outside – a pot plant for example – bring it inside. This is unlikely for those staying in hotels but if you’re in an Airbnb or rental apartment it’s worth checking there is nothing outside that could blow over or away.

If you’re in a hotel, check with staff on the safest place to stay – in your room or a communal area.

This video from The Japan Times contains good advice…

Be prepared

Make sure you have fully charged your phones, laptops and other devices because the typhoon may cause power cuts.

Purchase a torch (rather than run the battery down on your phone by using the flashlight) in case of a power cut.

Stock up on non-perishable foods and drinks so you won’t go hungry or thirsty while you can’t go outside.

Have a bag packed with key items and some sensible clothing ready should there be a call to evacuate.

The Japan Stay Safe Twitter feed also has live updates and visitors are also advised to download the JNTO’s Safety Tips app.

You can also call for tourist advice:

Keep track of latest weather updates

The Japan Meteorological Agency has the latest updates on the typhoon on its website so you can keep track of its path.

NHK World News also has information on the weather, transport services and so on in English, providing you with the most up-to-date news.

Travel information

A lot of flights to/from Tokyo on Saturday have already been cancelled – check details for Narita Airport or Haneda Airport to keep track of the latest information.

Shinkansen (bullet trains) services between Tokyo and Nagoya have been cancelled from Saturday morning, and most of those between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka have also been suspended. If you’re going to Australia v Georgia in Shizuoka on Friday night, you will likely be affected so will need to make alternative accommodation/travel plans.

JR trains have also been suspended in Tokyo from 9am on Saturday. Again NHK News is a good source for the latest travel information.

