Jason Robinson, James Haskell and Austin Healey will be commentating on matches at Soneva’s resorts in the Maldives and Thailand

Watch the Rugby World Cup with England legends

The 2019 Rugby World Cup is almost upon us and while many fans will be watching matches from the sofa in their living room, would you fancy enjoying the tournament in style overseas – and in the company of an England legend?

Soneva, the luxury resort operator, is offering rugby fans the opportunity to do just that – and in the exotic locations of Thailand and the Maldives. Soneva is also running a special half-term offer at Soneva Fushi in the Maldives, where you can enjoy return domestic flight transfers, complimentary daily breakfast and dinner as well as resort credit to use on food and beverages at its bars and restaurants if you book a minimum seven-night stay between 19 October and 2 November.

Those dates coincide with the Rugby World Cup, when Soneva is bringing in a few experts to deliver unique insight to guests during the tournament.

Jason Robinson, a 2003 World Cup winner, is one of three former England players – James Haskell and Austin Healey the others – who will be at Soneva Fushi (Maldives) and Soneva Kiri (Thailand) at different points during the tournament to provide live commentary for certain matches.

So you can enjoy the beautiful surroundings of the resorts while also getting expert insight on the rugby from people who have been there and done it.

With Japan 2019, set to be one of, if not the, most competitive World Cup to date, this is a brilliant – and unique – chance to find out what former international players think about matches as they are happening. How was that try created? Was the referee right to award that penalty? Who has been the star performer?

Haskell, who retired at the end of last season after winning 77 England caps, will be at Soneva Fushi from 19 September to 3 October to commentate on six pool matches.

These include potential ‘deciders’ in terms of who will top their respective pools in New Zealand v South Africa (21 Sept) and Australia v Wales (29 Sept) as well England’s matches against Tonga (22 Sept) and USA (26 Sept) and another Pool C clash in France v USA (2 Oct). Plus, Haskell will be there to offer his views when hosts Japan take on Ireland (28 Sept).

Robinson famously scored a try for England in the 2003 final against Australia and was also part of the 2007 team that lost in the final to South Africa, but for this World Cup he will be in the Maldives from 18 October to 3 November to provide his thoughts on all of the knockout matches at the tournament.

Utility back Healey, who won 51 England caps and two for the Lions, is now a regular BT Sport pundit so is well accustomed to analysing games live and he will be doing just that for guests at Soneva Kiri.

He is in Thailand from 20 October to 4 November, so will be commentating on the two quarter-finals on Sunday 21 October as well as the semi-finals, bronze final and final.

At both resorts, all World Cup matches will be shown in the main bar area, with the rugby legends commentating on the matches mentioned above for guests on a complimentary basis.

Soneva Fushi is an award-winning resort located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve with 63 private villas, ranging in size from one to nine bedrooms. Each comes with their own stretch of beach, most have their own pools, and are hidden among dense foliage within touching distance of a pristine coral reef.

As well as myriad dining options, you can enjoy the open-air Cinema Paradiso, explore the cosmos at the high-tech Observatory and indulge in the home-made chocolate and ice cream rooms.

Soneva Kiri is found within tropical rainforest on an unspoiled island and features villas containing from one to six bedrooms, some containing gyms, steam rooms and water slides.

Soneva aims to combine luxury with a conscientious approach to sustainability and the environment to deliver meaningful experiences to guests.