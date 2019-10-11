Upload a photo of your trip to Kyushu during the Rugby World Cup to Instagram and be in with a chance of winning return flights to the region in 2020

Advertising Feature

Win return flights to Kyushu in Japan

Are you travelling around Kyushu during the Rugby World Cup? Japan’s third largest island is hosting games in Fukuoka, Kumamoto and Oita – and the region is also giving tourists a chance to win return flights in 2020.

If you’re staying in or visiting any of the seven prefectures in Kyushu (Fukuoka, Oita, Kumamoto, Saga, Nagasaki, Miyazaki and Kagoshima), take a photo of your trip and upload it to Instagram to be in with a chance of winning one of three pairs of economy class return air tickets from your home country to Kyushu next year. For example, you could fly from London to Oita.

The giveaway campaign is already underway and you have until 2 November – the day of the World Cup final – to upload your photo to Instagram.

Here’s how to take part and be in with a chance of winning those flights:

1.Follow the official Instagram account of WELCOMEKYUSHU

2.Take a photo

As long as the photo is taken in Kyushu during your trip – a place of interest, a restaurant you visited, your encounters with the locals or watching a rugby match – you can submit it in the competition.

3.Upload it onto Instagram

Please include these two hashtags #kyushu2019rugby and #(the prefecture name of where your photo was taken as shown below) when uploading your photo. These are the various hashtags: Fukuoka Prefecture = #fukuoka, Oita Prefecture = #oita, Kumamoto Prefecture = #kumamoto, Saga Prefecture = #saga, Nagasaki Prefecture = #nagasaki, Miyazaki Prefecture = #miyazaki, Kagoshima Prefecture = #kagoshima.

The three lucky winners will be contacted via direct messages from Kyushu’s official Instagram account around the end of November. There will be a designated deadline for the winners to reply and you will be disqualified if you do not meet it. Ensure your device has the push notification for your Instagram account turned on.

The winners will be able to choose flights departing from 15 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 and returning from 20 January 2020 to 10 July 2020 (excluding the period 27 April to 6 May).

For more information and all the terms and conditions click here.

This is an external competition and is NOT run by Rugby World magazine.

Keep track of events in Japan via our Rugby World Cup homepage.

Follow Rugby World magazine on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.