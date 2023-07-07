All the countries that have ever played in the Rugby World Cup

26 countries have been in the pool stage across 10 World Cups

Some 26 countries have been included in the then editions of the Rugby World Cup. In September the 10th World Cup will kick-off in France and two countries which do not usually qualify have made it.

Portugal will compete at their first World Cup since 2007 after they qualified in the last minute of their qualifier against the USA. A last gasp Samuel Marques penalty levelled the game 16-16 and Portugal qualified on points difference.

Chile will make their first appearance at a World Cup in 2023 after making it through qualifying.

But who else has competed at the World Cup? And how many editions have they been involved in? Here’s all you need to know.

All the countries that have competed at the Rugby World Cup

Country: Which editions they have competed in

Argentina: 1987, 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023

Australia: 1987, 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023

Canada: 1987, 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019

Chile: 2023

The South American country qualified for the first time for the 2023 tournament and have been drawn with Samoa, Argentina, Japan and England in their pool.

England: 1987, 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023

Fiji: 1987, 1991, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2019, 2023

France: 1987, 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023

Georgia: 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023

Ireland: 1987, 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023

Italy: 1987, 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023

Ivory Coast: 1995

The Ivory Coast qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 1995 but did not progress past the pool stage. They finished bottom of their pool, which also included France, Scotland and Tonga.

Japan: 1987, 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023

Namibia: 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023

New Zealand: 1987, 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023

Portugal: 2007, 2023

They have only ever qualified for two World Cups (both in France) and in 2007 they finished bottom of their pool.

Romania: 1987, 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2023

Russia: 2011, 2019

They qualified for their first tournament in 2011 but finished bottom of their pool. Their campaign ended in the same way in 2019.

Scotland: 1987, 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023

Samoa: 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023

South Africa: 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023

The Springboks were not included in the 1987 or 1991 tournament because of international sanctions due to the apartheid.

Spain: 1999

The country qualified for their first World Cup in 1999 but failed to progress to the knock-out stages. They finished bottom of their pool.

Tonga: 1987, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023

Uruguay: 1999, 2003, 2015, 2019, 2023

USA: 1987, 1991, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019

Wales: 1987, 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023

Zimbabwe: 1987, 1991

There was no qualification for the inaugural tournament, instead 16 nations were invited by the International Rugby Football Board to compete. They were in Pool 4 but did not go through to the knock-out stages after finishing last in their pool with no wins. In 1991 they qualified for the tournament but again failed to register a win and bowed out at the pool stage.

