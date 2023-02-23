Who will make the final cut in Michael Cheika's 33-player group?





Former Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika will be taking Argentina to France 2023 with the hope of improving on their best ever Rugby World Cup performance last time the tournament was held there – 2007’s edition saw them claim bronze after famously beating France 34-10 in the third place play-off.

Los Pumas will be heading to the World Cup for the tenth time and South America’s top-ranked rugby nation have never failed to qualify for the tournament.

And, wins over New Zealand and Australia in the 2022 Rugby Championship will give them confidence they can progress deep into the tournament later this year.

Santiago Carreras has been in fine form for Gloucester this season and Newcastle Falcons trio Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando and Mateo Carreras have been outstanding for their club.

Back-rowers Marcos Kremer and Facundo Isa have also been stellar performers in the Top 14 with Stade Français and Toulon respectively.

Check out who made the cut for the Argentina Rugby World Cup squad below – and see the full list of Rugby World Cup fixtures here.

Argentina Rugby World Cup squad 2023

This section on squad selections will be updated with the full Los Pumas squad as soon as the first one is officially announced via Union Argentina de Rugby.

Argentina Rugby World Cup Pool

Argentina have been drawn in Rugby World Cup Pool D alongside England, Japan, Samoa and Chile.

Their group stage fixtures are as follows:

Sat 9 Sept England v Argentina (Stade Vélodrome, Marseille)

Fri 22 Sept Argentina v Samoa (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne)

Sat 30 Sept Argentina v Chile (Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes)

Sun 8 Oct Japan v Argentina (Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes)

The knockout stages will follow the same format as previous years, with teams from Pools A and B then Pools C and D meeting in the quarter-finals. So Wales and England could meet in the last eight, for example.

QF1 – Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D

QF2 – Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A

QF3 – Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C

QF4 – Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B

Then the semi-finals will be the Winner of QF1 v Winner QF2 and the Winner QF3 v Winner QF4.

