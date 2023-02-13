Be at Rugby World Cup 2023 in France with Gullivers Sports Travel

RWC 2023 kicks off later this year in France – and you can be there with Gullivers Sports Travel

The Rugby World Cup 2023 is taking place this year, so why not experience France and watch the all-important matches with Gullivers Sports Travel.

Visit the world-renowned Paris and visit the famous sites you’ve only seen from afar. Escape to Bordeaux and spend an afternoon trying the exquisite wines from the famous vineyards.

Stroll along the Promenade des anglaise in Nice whilst trying the many gelato flavours on offer, or why not extend your tour and visit many of the beautiful areas France has to offer, with fantastic rugby as the piece de resistance! Gullivers tours could allow you to try all that and more.

As the UK’s leading and longest-established rugby tour operator, Gullivers Sports Travel are now in their ninth appointment as an Official Rugby World Cup Travel Agent. Gullivers offer a variety of great value packages, from short match-breaks to longer trips which cover the full tournament.

You can curate your Gullivers trip to get the most out of your Rugby World Cup experience, with accommodation and match tickets guaranteed.

Packages will follow home nations such as England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland but packages are also available to see current World Cup holders South Africa, the legendary All Blacks and host nation, France, in action.

So why not experience the best of France and immerse yourself in what the host nation has to offer with peace of mind, knowing everything has been taken care of with Gullivers Sports Travel.

Visit Gullivers Sports Travel now to book your Rugby World Cup 2023 experience.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.